Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Files Patent For The Company's Computer Vision Technology Analysis Algorithm



The algorithm outlined in the patent application describes an approach to enhancing the detection precision and accuracy of AI when used to detect small objects in drone imagery.

This patent filing is the latest in the company's IP portfolio which includes other awarded and filed patents. Safe Pro Group has expanded international filings to protect the company's IP rights in several countries and jurisdictions.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI), a developer of AI-powered security and defense solutions, recently announced the filing of the company's most recent patent application ( ).

The patent is for Safe Pro's AI-powered computer vision technology that helps to rapidly and autonomously detect small explosive threats in drone-based videos and images. The patent, titled“Object Detection Precision Enhancement Methods, Tools and Systems,” outlines an algorithm that details an...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAI are available in the company's newsroom at

About Web3MediaWire

Web3MediaWire (“W3MW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the next generation of internet technologies. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, W3MW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, W3MW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. W3MW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Web3MediaWire, text“Web3” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Web3MediaWire website applicable to all content provided by W3MW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Web3MediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

Web3MediaWire is powered by IBN