The Payments Group Holding increases its stake in AuctionTech, the leading platform for digital bidding processes in real estate sales, to 35%

Conversion of convertible loans into equity in AuctionTech

Revenue growth of 40% expected for the full year 2025 and 60% for 2H25 Exit perspective for 2027 Frankfurt/Main, 19 December 2025 – The Payments Group Holding (PGH), a holding company based in Frankfurt am Main that was founded in 2012 and renamed in August 2024, will increase its stake in its portfolio company AuctionTech to an estimated 35% in January 2026 through the conversion of convertible loans originally amounting to 0.6 million EUR, or 1.2 million EUR including interest and conversion premium. AuctionTech is a Berlin-based software provider for dynamic market pricing solutions of real estate and the operator of PropNow, the leading platform for digital bidding and offer processes in the real estate markets of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The company grew very dynamically in 2025 and expects revenue growth of approximately 40% for 2025 compared to 2024, and of around 60% in the second half of 2025 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. PropNow is the market leader in Europe with its platform for the digital management of purchase offers and bidding processes. The platform offers a SaaS-based white-label solution that is seamlessly integrated into nearly all commonly used real estate broker software systems and enables professional brokers to achieve time savings of around 30% through automation. To date, over 9,000 offering processes with a transaction volume well above 2 billion EUR and over 100,000 participating prospect buyers have been successfully conducted via PropNow. Using PropNow, real estate agents and professional sellers achieve sales closings up to 50% faster and sales prices around 18% higher on average, as well as higher customer satisfaction thanks to maximum transparency and efficient process execution. PropNow is already active in ten European countries and offers its digital bidding platform in seven languages. In the field of“digital bidding” it works closely with the world's largest brokers. Christoph Gerlinger, CEO of The Payments Group Holding, lead investor and largest shareholder of AuctionTech, adds:“We are very pleased with the dynamic development of our largest investment in the VC heritage portfolio.”

A bout The Payments Group Holding The Payments Group Holding (PGH) is a holding company and venture capital provider based in Frankfurt am Main founded in 2012 and renamed in August 2024. In August 2024, PGH signed a purchase agreement for the acquisition of four PayTech companies, the terms of which are currently being renegotiated with the aim of closing the deal in Q1 2026, subject to certain conditions precedent being met. After closing of the transaction, PGH will form a group of four operating PayTech companies: Funanga AG, Campamocha Ltd with its 100%-owned subsidiaries TBWS Ltd and Calida Financial Ltd as well as Surfer Rosa Ltd form a fast-growing, vertically integrated e-Money PayTech group of companies - The Payments Group (TPG). TPG provides proprietary closed and open (branded and white-labelled) prepaid payment services to hundreds of online merchants worldwide. The synergy between these companies positions TPG as the future market leader in embedded financial products and prepaid solutions. Calida Financial Ltd. is the regulated company within TPG, having received an e-money license from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) in August 2024. This license entitles Calida Financial Ltd. to offer innovative e-money services and products across Europe. TPG employs over 50 people and operates globally. TPG's customers make use of more than 550,000 POS cash payment points and the global online prepaid card network to process cash and cashless online payments. Furthermore, PGH operates an AI-focused company builder called 'Softmax AI' together with AI experts via its future 25% stake in German AI Projects GmbH. In addition, The Payments Group Holding holds from its history as a leading German venture capital provider under the German Startups Group brand a heritage VC-portfolio of minority stakes in partly promising German startups via its wholly owned subsidiary German Startups Group VC GmbH.

