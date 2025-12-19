Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Healthcare Holding Acquires Stake in KSM

19.12.2025 / 15:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, a leading Swiss service provider and distributor of medical technology products, has expanded its portfolio through the acquisition of an equity stake in KSM Kunden Service Management GmbH. Healthcare Holding Schweiz is managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH and KKA Partners. BAAR, Switzerland, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG has successfully acquired shares in KSM Kunden Service Management GmbH, headquartered in Mont-Vully. KSM is a specialist provider of medical single-use products, with a particular focus on apparel for medical staff and patients, drapes, covers, pads, puncture kits, and sterile procedure sets for applications in radiology, homecare (Spitex), urology, and gastroenterology. Through its comprehensive and highly customized product offering, KSM covers the full range of disposable products required for specific diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, thereby enabling faster, more efficient, and more patient-friendly treatments that can also be reimbursed in outpatient settings. -p src="https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849657/Healthcare_Holding.jpg" alt="At the closing in Zurich: Fabian KrÃ¶her (Winterberg Group), Ursula von Adrian (KSM Kunden Service Management GmbH), and Fabio Fagagnini (Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG) (PRNewsfoto/Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG)"/> The entire management team and workforce will continue to operate the business as before. In addition, KSM's management will remain invested in KSM and will acquire a stake in Healthcare Holding Schweiz. Fabio Fagagnini, CEO of Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, commented:"With KSM, we are adding a highly curated portfolio of medical single-use products covering complete treatment pathways. We will continue to drive KSM's growth in a focused manner and systematically leverage its products and capabilities across our other platform companies. KSM's approach of serving and continuously developing specific medical treatments end-to-end aligns perfectly with our strategy as a provider of highly innovative products that materially improve patient outcomes." Ursula von Andrian, Founder and Managing Director of KSM Kunden Service Management GmbH, added: "Since its founding 16 years ago, when we started with disposable headphone covers, KSM has developed remarkably well. Every year, we have been able to introduce new products and bring them into production, thereby winning new satisfied customers across Switzerland. Together with our team, we will consistently pursue this path as part of Healthcare Holding Schweiz. We are also excited to collaborate with our suppliers to develop new products in additional medical disciplines within the group and to successfully commercialize them." About KSM Kunden Service Management GmbH KSM Kunden Service Management GmbH, headquartered in Mont-Vully, is a specialist provider of medical single-use products, particularly apparel for medical staff and patients, drapes, covers, pads, puncture kits, and sterile procedure sets for radiology, homecare (Spitex), urology, and gastroenterology. Through its comprehensive and customized product solutions, KSM addresses the full disposable product requirements of specific diagnostic and treatment processes, enabling faster, more efficient, and more patient-friendly procedures. About Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG is a Buy, Build & Technologize platform and a leading provider of medical technology products and services in Switzerland. The group is based in Baar and pursues an ambitious growth strategy through acquisitions, often in the context of succession arrangements, partnerships, and organic growth. Healthcare Holding Schweiz and its group companies are committed to the highest standards of innovation and customer satisfaction. The group consistently leverages technology to make business processes safer and more efficient. As a market leader, the company sets new standards for the industry and offers employees attractive development opportunities. All of the management team holds shares in Healthcare Holding Schweiz, thus forming a dynamic community of entrepreneurs. Since 2023, the group has been led by CEO Fabio Fagagnini. About KKA Partners Founded in 2018, KKA Partners is a Berlin-based lower mid-market private equity firm that invests in leading companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland – the so-called "Mittelstand". The Founding Partners all have a deep-rooted family and professional heritage in the Mittelstand developed over 20 years in working closely with Mittelstand companies. KKA is at the forefront of the next wave of value creation through Technology Enabled Transformation of the Mittelstand. About Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG Winterberg Group AG, based in Zug, operates as an independent family office for its founders. Winterberg mainly invests in SMEs in the German-speaking region and selectively considers investments in startups and real estate. Winterberg Advisory GmbH is a general partner and fund manager regulated by the German BaFin. Winterberg Advisory has launched numerous private equity funds and is invested in Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG through its funds Winterberg Investment VIII and Winterberg Investment IX. The two Managing Partners, Fabian Kröher and Florian Brickenstein, manage Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG via its board of directors. For press inquiries, please contact ... Note for Editors: Please reference Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG for any provided quotes and information. For more information about KSM Kunden Service Management GmbH, visit For more information about Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, visit For more information about other portfolio companies of Healthcare Holding, visit , , , , , , , , , , , , For more information about KKA Partners visit and about Winterberg . This press release is issued and distributed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH on behalf of Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG. Photo -

Logo -







View original content to download multimedia: 19.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

