The Platform Group acquires fashion platform 43einhalb

The signing took place on December 19, 2025, with closing expected in January 2026. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. After closing, the company will be managed in TPG's consumer goods segment. Close cooperation with TPG's existing platforms in the consumer goods sector will be implemented accordingly.
The Platform Group AG (TPG) is a software company that is active in 27 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, and luxury fashion. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.
