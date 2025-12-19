Siemens Unveils PAVE360 Automotive Digital Twin Platform For Software-Defined Vehicles

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Siemens launches PAVE360 Automotive to accelerate software-defined vehicle development

December 19, 2025 by David Edwards

Siemens, an industrial technology company, unveiled its PAVE360 Automotive technology, a new category of digital twin software that is pre-integrated and designed as an off-the-shelf offering to address the escalating complexity of automotive hardware and software integration.

PAVE360 Automotive empowers automotive manufacturers and suppliers to speed the development of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) with early full-system, virtual integration that mirrors real vehicle hardware and accelerates both application and low-level software development for ADAS, AD and IVI.

This removes the need for customers to build their own digital twins before testing software and significantly reducing time to market for critical applications – from months to days.

With vehicle hardware and software complexity rising at an unprecedented rate, development teams face mounting pressure to deliver innovation faster and compete with new market entrants while meeting increasingly sophisticated consumer expectations.

Traditional development methodologies are no longer sufficient to manage system-level interdependencies between ADAS, AD and IVI functions – a new approach is required.

Tony Hemmelgarn, president and CEO, Siemens Digital Industries Software, says:“The automotive industry is at the forefront of the software-defined everything revolution and Siemens is delivering the digital twin technologies needed to move beyond incremental innovation and embrace a holistic, software-defined approach to product development.

“PAVE360 Automotive will empower automotive companies to innovate with confidence, agility and scale, to realize the full potential of the SDVs and set the standard for what's possible across all industries.”

PAVE360 Automotive: A virtual blueprint for digital twin development

PAVE360 Automotive leverages Siemens' expertise in digital twin technology empowers automakers to:



Jumpstart vehicle systems development from the earliest phases with ADAS, AD and IVI customizable virtual reference designs

Unify development, optimize efficiency and increase cloud-based collaboration with a single digital twin for all teams

Customize and scale by adding software, models and external hardware as needed

Speed up software development leveraging hardware-like simulation speed of the latest automotive IP, including the new Arm Zena Compute Subsystem (CSS) Validate with real-world feedback by connecting digital twins to physical hardware and testing in real vehicles

System-level digital twins for SDVs using existing technologies can be complex and time consuming to create and validate. To solve this bottleneck, PAVE360 Automotive delivers a fully integrated, system-level digital twin that can be deployed on day one – reducing the time, effort and cost required to build such environments from scratch.

PAVE360 Automotive using Arm

Following prior collaboration with Arm which resulted in accelerated virtual environments for its Arm Cortex-A720AE in 2024 and Arm Zena Compute Subsystems (CSS) in 2025, Siemens is now further integrating Arm Zena CSS with PAVE360 Automotive to enable the industry to start building on Arm faster and more seamlessly than ever before.

Access to Arm Zena CSS in a digital twin environment like PAVE360 Automotive accelerates the development of software by up to two years.

Suraj Gajendra, vice president of products and solutions, Physical AI Business Unit, Arm, says:“As vehicles become increasingly AI-defined, automakers and silicon partners need new ways to manage rising complexity without slowing innovation.

“With Arm Zena CSS available inside Siemens' pre-integrated PAVE360 Automotive environment, partners can not only customize their solutions leveraging the unique flexibility of the Arm architecture but also validate and iterate much earlier in the development cycle, helping them get to market sooner.”

Availability

PAVE360 leverages Siemens' Innexis software environment combined with supporting technologies to empower users to create system-level digital twins of ADAS, AD and IVI capabilities.

Siemens' PAVE360 Automotive is available to key customers, with general availability in February 2026 and will be demonstrated live at CES 2026 in the Auto Hall, January 6-9, 2026.

Main image: Siemens says PAVE360 Automotive is a new category of digital twin software designed to address the escalating complexity of automotive hardware and software integration