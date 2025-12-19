Biomednewsbreaks - Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Signs LOI To Explore Quantum-AI Technology Collaboration

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) announced the signing of a nonbinding letter of intent with the Qvanta Group of Companies to explore potential collaboration involving secure artificial intelligence, advanced computing, and cybersecurity technologies that may support Nutriband's research and long-term product development initiatives. The company said the discussions will focus on areas such as secure AI and analytics platforms for regulated pharmaceutical data, data integrity frameworks supporting abuse-deterrent technologies, and advanced modeling and simulation enabled by quantum-ready infrastructure, while emphasizing that the LOI does not establish a partnership or commercial relationship and that any future collaboration would be subject to further review, due diligence, and definitive agreements.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA(TM) technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

