Missionirnewsbreaks Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) Closes Acquisition Of Giant Containers

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ: SGBX) announced it has successfully closed the acquisition of Giant Containers Inc., a recognized manufacturer of custom modular shipping container solutions serving residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional markets. The transaction, completed using a combination of cash and stock, strengthens Safe & Green's strategy to evolve into a value-added infrastructure solutions provider by expanding its design, engineering, sales, and project execution capabilities. Giant Containers brings an established customer base that includes Tesla, Amazon, General Motors, Nike, and Yale University, along with more than $5 million in contracted projects and an additional $22.5 million pipeline, while benefiting from Safe & Green's scalable domestic manufacturing platform and integrated supply chain capabilities.

To view the full press release, visit

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SGBX are available in the company's newsroom at

About MissionIR

MissionIR (“MIR”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on assisting IR firms with syndicated content to enhance the visibility of private and public companies within the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MIR is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MIR brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MIR is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#86c3e2eff2e9f4c6cbeff5f5efe9e8cfd4a8e5e9eb" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] MissionIR is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MissionIR website applicable to all content provided by MIR, wherever published or re-published: imer,