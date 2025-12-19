Biomednewsbreaks - Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) To Launch Open-Label Extension Study Of Buntanetap In Parkinson Disease

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) announced it will initiate an open-label extension study in January 2026 to further evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of buntanetap in patients with Parkinson disease. The study will provide continued access to buntanetap for participants from prior clinical trials while enabling extended monitoring of safety outcomes, sustained effects on motor and cognitive function, and the collection of biomarker data to support further evaluation of buntanetap's potential as a disease-modifying therapy for neurodegenerative disorders.

Annovis Bio, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, is committed to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. The company is developing innovative therapies that target multiple neurotoxic proteins, with the goal of restoring brain function and improving the quality of life for patients.

