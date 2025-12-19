Cryptonewsbreaks Blockquarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC) Engages IBN To Lead Corporate Communications Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BlockQuarry (OTC: BLQC) announced it has engaged IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, to support its corporate communications and investor outreach strategy. Under the agreement, IBN will leverage its extensive investor-focused distribution network, including InvestorWire syndication, newsletters, social media channels, and digital outreach platforms, to increase awareness of BlockQuarry's American-manufactured cryptocurrency mining solutions. BlockQuarry develops domestically produced mining platforms and infrastructure designed to address supply chain, security, and operational challenges in the crypto mining and high-performance computing sectors, anchored by its BLQCBuster(TM) platform, a U.S.-manufactured Bitcoin mining system featuring modular architecture and patent-pending Dynamic Superbalancing technology.

BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC) is revolutionizing the cryptocurrency mining hardware sector through its innovative American-manufactured mining solutions. The Company specializes in developing advanced, scalable mining technology that addresses critical market demands for domestic supply chain security, superior engineering, and comprehensive operational support. Through its flagship BLQCBusterTM platform and BLQCsmithTM service ecosystem, BlockQuarry delivers cutting-edge performance combined with modular architecture designed for both enterprise-scale operations and the evolving regulatory landscape. The Company is committed to providing secure, sustainable, and economically viable infrastructure solutions for cryptocurrency mining, AI, and high-performance computing applications.

