Geely Riddara RD6 PHEV Officially Launched In Chile, Accelerating Global Market Expansion

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) On December 17, Geely Riddara RD6 PHEV officially launched in Chile. Positioned as a“Next-Gen Hybrid Pickup”, the RD6 PHEV leverages efficient hybrid technology and versatile family-and-business capability to further advance Riddara's global expansion, offering users a more efficient and reliable hybrid pickup solution.







The design of the Geely Riddara new energy pickup is crafted by the Lotus Tech Creative Centre, showcasing a strong new-energy vehicle aesthetic. The front fascia features a robust and confident stance, while the logo light and the taillight cluster employ a contemporary full-through lighting design. With an ultra-low drag coefficient of 0.33 Cd-27% lower than traditional pickups, it delivers notable gains in aerodynamics and energy efficiency. The design blends urban minimalism with outdoor practicality, combining SUV-inspired flowing lines to suit both daily commuting and outdoor use.

On the performance front, the RD6 PHEV delivers 260 kW of combined power and 914 N·m of torque, achieving 0–100 km/h acceleration in 6.3 seconds. Three driving modes (Eco, Comfort, and Sport) support daily urban driving, while four terrain modes (Snow, Mud, Off-road, Sand) and 100% gradeability enable confident performance across mountainous regions and mining roads. With an 875 kg rated load and 2.5T towing capacity, it meets diverse demands such as ranch transport and material hauling.

In terms of range and efficiency, it offers a combined driving range of over 1,000 km. Electric drive covers most urban commutes, while hybrid power supports long-distance travel. Fuel consumption is 1.5 L/100 km (NEDC) and 6.7 L/100 km in charge-depletion mode, reducing operating costs for urban logistics, farming, and construction applications.

True to its“Function as a Pickup, Drive as an SUV” philosophy, the RD6 PHEV delivers smooth handling and enhanced comfort. Inside, a 10.2-inch instrument cluster and 14.6-inch floating center console support voice control and wireless phone charging. A 35 dB quiet cabin and 540° transparent chassis enhance confidence in parking and complex driving conditions. In addition, a 3.3 kW intelligent external power supply supports tools, equipment, and camping appliances across work and life scenarios.

For safety, the RD6 PHEV is equipped with L2-level intelligent driving assistance. Built with over 70% high-strength steel and 30,300 N·m/deg torsional stiffness, it features a One-Box braking system with a 39 m fully-loaded braking distance. The battery integrates eight protection technologies and meets IP68 dust- and water-resistance standards, ensuring durability in mining and coastal environments.

The RD6 PHEV's all-round capability is powered by Geely's advanced EM-P Hybrid System. Built on the industry's first 3DHT hybrid architecture, it integrates a high-efficiency electric drive, a 1.5T engine with 44.26% thermal efficiency, and patented safety redundancy technology, ensuring reliable operation under extreme conditions.

Since mid-2025, the RD6 PHEV has expanded across the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, with its launch in Chile marking another key step in Geely Riddara's global journey. As China's No.1 NEV pickup brand, Geely Riddara will continue delivering efficient new-energy pickup experiences worldwide.