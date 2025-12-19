Local Falcon Launches An Agentic AI For Google Business Profile Optimization And Local AI Search Visibility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Falcon Agent will autonomously optimize Google Business Profiles, using Falcon AI's deep analysis of local visibility across Google Maps and AI Search.

Erie, PA, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local Falcon, a global leader in local search engine optimization and geo-grid visibility analytics, today announced the official launch of Falcon Agent, a significant enhancement to Falcon AI that transforms the platform from insight-driven analysis into an autonomous engine for local SEO and AI visibility tracking.

Falcon Agent acts as a dedicated manager for Google Business Profile (GBP), capable of automatically responding to Google reviews, generating and publishing GBP posts at scale, and triggering Local Falcon geo-grid scans to continuously optimize business listings for improved local search visibility.

As local search becomes increasingly influenced by AI-driven discovery and recommendation, Falcon Agent helps businesses prepare for the changing local search environment in 2026 and beyond. By combining data-driven competitive insights with“human-in-the-loop” AI automation, Falcon Agent enables brands to scale their local visibility across Google Maps and AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, Google AI Overviews and AI Mode while significantly reducing manual workload.

"Falcon Agent represents a major step toward the future of how local SEO and AI search will be managed,” said David Hunter, CEO of Local Falcon.“Instead of simply identifying gaps and telling users what needs to be done, Falcon Agent now automatically and continuously takes action and does the work for them.”

Falcon Agent is fully operational and available today in public Alpha at no additional cost to all Local Falcon subscribers. Businesses and users that are not currently subscribers can access Falcon Agent through a free trial, providing an immediate hands-on experience.

The launch of Falcon Agent marks another step forward in Local Falcon's ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge SEO and GBP tools designed to enhance businesses' digital presence. Local Falcon currently serves over 125,000 users globally, ensuring multi-location businesses and marketing agencies are empowered to track, analyze and improve local search visibility.

Local Falcon is a leading local AI Search and SEO platform, offering businesses, marketing agencies, and enterprises worldwide the ability to track, manage, and enhance their local search visibility. The company is headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, and continues to drive the future of local search analysis through innovative, data-driven solutions.

