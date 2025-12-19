Cannabix Technologies Launches New Marijuana Breath Test Product Videos As U.S. Cannabis Reclassification Underscores The Urgent Need For Innovative Public Safety Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTCID: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the“Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana and alcohol breath devices is pleased to announce that it has launched new product videos showcasing the Company's Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) solution (Figures 1 and 2). These videos highlight the MBT's advanced features and benefits, including its ability to detect recent cannabis use through non-invasive breath sampling-helping enhance workplace safety and providing law enforcement with innovative tools for roadside screening. The new videos can be viewed at (see additional links below). The U.S. Administration's executive order to fast-track the reclassification of marijuana to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act amplifies the spotlight on cannabis use and its growing liberalization across the country. This policy shift underscores the critical need for Cannabix's Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) solution-providing an easy-to-use method to detect recent cannabis use and support public safety in workplaces and on highways.









Figure 1. Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test hardware including Breath Collection Unit (BCU) and Breath Cartridge (BC) technologies thumbnail from newly launched product video and corporate video.

The launch of this video marks a significant step in Cannabix's marketing strategy, providing stakeholders with visuals and key features of how the MBT technology works and its role in addressing the growing need for THC breath detection.

Product Video Links:



products/cannabix-marijuana-breath-test/

products/breathlogix-alcohol-breathalyzer/

The Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) system incorporates Cannabix's proprietary Breath Collection Unit and Breath Cartridge technologies are designed to collect and preserve breath samples for analysis using gold-standard liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) methods. Cannabix has a strategic partnership with Omega Laboratories Inc, a global leader in forensic drug testing for over 25 years. Omega holds multiple federal and international certifications and operates a world-class facility with extensive experience in novel drug detection technologies. Together, Cannabix and Omega are advancing the commercialization of the MBT system for customers in the U.S. and Canada.





Figure 2. Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test hardware – Handheld Breath Collection Unit (BCU)

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath technologies for workplaces, law enforcement and other settings. Breath testing for delta-9 THC (the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) focuses on recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of the BreathLogix autonomous alcohol screening device for organizations who strive to improve alcohol safety and monitoring

