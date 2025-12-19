JHX INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces That James Hardie Industries Plc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against James Hardie Industries plc. (“James Hardie” or“the Company”) (NYSE: JHX) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired James Hardie securities between May 20, 2025 and August 18, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/JHX.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) James Hardie's key North America Fiber Cement segment was experiencing weakening demand due to distributor inventory destocking known to the Company by April and early May 2025; and (2) despite this knowledge, the Company falsely represented that demand remained strong and that inventory levels were“normal”; and (3) on August 19, 2025, James Hardie revealed a 12% sales decline in the segment, attributing it to“normalization of channel inventories,” and warned of continued weakness; and (4) following this news, the Company's share price dropped more than 34% thereby damaging investors.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in James Hardie you have until December 23, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

