Most Patient Calls Happen After Hours, Prompting Omnimd To Expand AI-Enabled Care Continuity

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- OmniMD, a U.S.-based healthcare IT and AI solutions provider serving medical practices for more than two decades, today announced findings from an internal analysis showing that a substantial share of inbound patient communication occurs outside standard clinic hours, a trend increasingly relevant as healthcare organizations work to close gaps in access, triage, and continuity of care.

The analysis, conducted across a representative sample of OmniMD clients, revealed that a significant proportion of patient calls and message attempts were logged after 5:00 PM, aligning with national concerns about delayed access to clinical guidance and rising patient expectations for real-time support.

A Shift in Patient Behavior: After-Hours Care Demands Are Rising

Healthcare systems across the U.S. have reported growing strain on after-hours workflows, with many practices facing challenges related to:

● Managing triage safely outside clinical hours

● Responding to medically significant concerns that could escalate without timely attention

● Reducing unnecessary emergency department utilization

● Ensuring documentation alignment with in-clinic systems

● Supporting behavioral health and chronic care patients requiring evening guidance

OmniMD's internal review mirrors these concerns. Practices ranging from primary care to behavioral health and specialty clinics consistently observed higher patient call volumes immediately after clinics close, suggesting a mismatch between traditional operational hours and modern patient expectations.

“Patients are not seeking care on a 9-to-5 schedule,” said Dr. Krishna Nathwani, Business Analyst at OmniMD.“Their questions, concerns, and urgent needs continue into the evenings and weekends. For two decades, our mission has been to help healthcare organizations meet those needs safely, efficiently, and without increasing administrative burden.”

OmniMD Announces Expanded AI Capabilities for Continuous Patient Support

To address this emerging pattern, OmniMD is expanding its AI-driven service portfolio, offering solutions that extend clinical availability beyond standard hours without compromising compliance, documentation, or patient safety. These capabilities include:

AI Clinician Support

Assists providers with contextual insights, chart reviews, clinical decision support augmentation, and documentation clarity, improving readiness for next-day care.

AI Front Desk & Virtual Reception

Provides real-time call handling, appointment coordination, intake assistance, and automated routing of medically relevant queries to on-call providers.

AI Medical Scribe

Captures conversations and updates clinical documentation in real time, ensuring that after-hours interactions are accurately and securely recorded in the EHR.

AI-Driven RCM Support

Manages eligibility checks, benefits verification, and after-hours financial queries, helping practices maintain operational continuity.

All solutions are designed to meet U.S. healthcare regulatory expectations and integrate seamlessly with OmniMD's cloud-based EHR, Interoperability Suite, and Medical Billing Services.

EHNAC Accreditation Reinforces Trust, Security, and Compliance

OmniMD recently achieved EHNAC (Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission) certification, one of the industry's most rigorous assessments of privacy, security, confidentiality, and efficiency in healthcare data handling.

This accreditation validates OmniMD's adherence to:

● HIPAA and HITECH requirements

● Proven data integrity and secure transmission

● Industry-standard protocols for interoperability

● Operational excellence in cloud-based healthcare systems

● Governance frameworks required by leading health networks and payers



Why After-Hours Patient Communication Matters

Clinics across the country are experiencing:

● Increased chronic disease management needs

● Higher behavioral health demand

● Growth in hybrid care models (telehealth and in-person)

● Patient preference for asynchronous and after-hours communication

● Pressure to reduce readmissions and prevent avoidable ED visits

While traditional on-call structures have been in place for years, the scale and frequency of patient outreach after hours have accelerated.

OmniMD's findings suggest that AI-assisted, integrated, and compliant systems may help alleviate many of these pressure points by providing structured, responsible, and clinically aligned after-hours support.

About OmniMD

OmniMD is a leading U.S. healthcare IT and AI solutions company serving medical practices, health systems, and specialty groups for over 20 years. Its cloud based EHR, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Interoperability (OmniXchange), AI Clinician, AI Medical Scribe, OmniMD AI Front Desk, and enterprise analytics platform empower organizations to streamline clinical operations, strengthen financial outcomes, and improve the patient experience. OmniMD is EHNAC certified, ensuring industry-leading standards in data privacy, security, and interoperability.

For more information, visit or contact....