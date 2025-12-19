Towards Net Zero: Chalhoub Group And Yellow Door Energy Sign Solar Lease

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Chalhoub Group, a premier luxury retailer in the Middle East, and Yellow Door Energy, the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in the Middle East and Africa, have signed a solar lease agreement to bring clean electricity to Chalhoub Group's state-of-the-art fulfilment hub in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The 848 kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar project features a rooftop solar power plant that will be 100% off-grid, removing reliance on the local utility's grid. Over 1,380 solar panels will be installed, which are expected to generate 1.2 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy in the first year of operation. This is equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 460 metric tons.

Construction has already started, and the project is expected to be completed by early 2026. Under the solar lease agreement, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, constructing, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar power plant.

The solar lease model enables Chalhoub Group to enjoy the benefits of clean energy without operational risk, allowing the company to focus on its core business while advancing its sustainability objectives.