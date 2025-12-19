EMJX Enhances Gen2 Digital Asset Treasury Operating System On Openai's Large Language Models (Llms) For Research And Risk Decision Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the“Company”), which recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire EMJ Crypto Technologies (“EMJX”), today announced that EMJX is enhancing its Gen2 digital-asset treasury operating system through the integration of OpenAI's latest-generation large language models (LLMs) to support internal research workflows and risk-management decision support.

EMJX is a digital-asset treasury operating system that applies quantitative models, artificial intelligence, and systematic risk controls to multi-asset digital treasury management. The platform is led by Eric M. Jackson and is built to manage exposure to bitcoin, Ethereum, and other select digital assets while actively addressing volatility through disciplined hedging strategies.

The latest enhancements incorporate OpenAI's commercially available, state-of-the-art large language models into EMJX's proprietary QAM Engine and broader Gen2 Digital Asset Treasury (“Gen2 DAT”) architecture, which combine quantitative models with systematic risk controls.. These models are being used to improve the synthesis of market data, macroeconomic inputs, and protocol-level information into EMJX's existing analytical and quantitative frameworks.

This work is designed to support faster and more comprehensive research synthesis, improve retrieval-augmented analysis, and enhance how market intelligence is incorporated into portfolio construction and risk-management processes, while maintaining human oversight and established quantitative controls.

By incorporating OpenAI-powered LLM tooling into its research and analytics stack, EMJX aims to strengthen multi-cycle strategy evaluation, dynamic volatility-management modeling, and decision support across AI-timed dollar-cost-averaging strategies, options-based hedging overlays, and multi-asset allocation within the Gen2 DAT framework.

“We view large language models as a decision-support layer, not a replacement for disciplined risk management,” said Eric Jackson, expected CEO and Chairman of EMJX upon closing of the combined company.“Using OpenAI's latest models allows us to accelerate how we ingest information, stress-test scenarios, and adapt strategy across market cycles - while keeping portfolio construction and risk controls grounded in quantitative models and human oversight.”

About EMJX

EMJX is a Gen2 digital-asset treasury operating system designed to manage multi-asset digital holdings using quantitative models, artificial intelligence, and systematic risk controls. The platform emphasizes transparency, governance, and disciplined capital allocation across varying market environments. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“aim,”“plan,”“may,”“could,”“target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to complete the proposed transaction, shareholder approvals, market conditions, regulatory considerations, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

