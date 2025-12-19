403
Miral Impact Fund Launched In Partnership With The Authority Of Social Contribution Ma'an To Champion Environmental Stewardship And Social Impact
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Fund to focus on four pillars: conservation, art & culture, health & wellbeing, and education & skill development
In partnership with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an, the Fund will support Abu Dhabi's long-term environmental and social objectives
Inaugural initiative 'Guardians of the Arabian Gulf' and will include seagrass research, sea-turtle rescue and nurturing future conservationists
Conservation: Protecting natural ecosystems and promoting sustainable practices while advancing responsible resource management. For example, 'Guardians of the Arabian Gulf' will include seagrass research and conservation strategies, rescue and rehabilitation for sea turtles and birds of prey, fostering the UAE's next generation of marine conservation leaders and scientists, and encouraging community engagement and awareness.
Art & Culture: Nurturing local talent, preserving heritage, and strengthening creative communities to enrich Abu Dhabi's cultural identity.
Health & Wellbeing: Enhancing community health through preventative care, active lifestyles, and mental health awareness, building resilient and thriving communities.
Education & Skill Development: Developing future talent and capabilities, equipping youth and adults with the skills needed for a knowledge-based economy and lifelong learning.
