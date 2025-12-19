NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'S Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Good Salt Life, Inc., Launches Brands Purrguard® And Dog Gone Odor®, EPA-Registered Odor-Killing Bacteria Chemistry For Companion Animals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Ga., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (OTC: NDTP) wholly-owned subsidiary Good Salt Life, Inc., a pioneer in innovative surface treatment and biosecurity solutions, announces a groundbreaking achievement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). After a long, arduous process, the EPA granted Good Salt Life the use of its alternate brand names, PurrGuard® and Dog Gone Odor®, under the SabreTech QS registration (EPA Registration No. 103738-2). SabreTech QS is a federally registered antimicrobial product formulated to combat odor-causing microorganisms on treated surfaces. This EPA approval enables Good Salt Life to provide an EPA-registered odor-killing bacteria chemistry product, specifically designed for the companion animal market - a multi-billion-dollar sector.

Good Salt Life believes it can revolutionize pet-odor management in homes, shelters, kennels, grooming facilities, and veterinary settings. PurrGuard® and Dog Gone Odor® can be applied to both porous and non-porous surfaces, including dog beds, pet bedding, carpets, crates, cages, and kennel surfaces, effectively inhibiting the growth of odor-causing microorganisms.

Receiving EPA approval to use SabreTech QS's EPA registration for brands PurrGuard® and Dog Gone Odor® is a monumental achievement for the Company and its management team. As EPA-registered-for-use solutions of their kind, management believes it can confidently communicate the unique odor-control benefits these products offer to the marketplace while adhering to rigorous manufacturing safety and performance standards. The launch of PurrGuard® and Dog Gone Odor® reflects Good Salt Life's commitment to responsible product stewardship, regulatory transparency, and science-based solutions. Good Salt Life aligns its product naming and messaging with specific pet-focused environments, ensuring compliance with EPA labeling and marketing requirements. All claims associated with these products are strictly limited to those permitted under the EPA-approved label, and no public health, disease-prevention, or medical claims are made.

“This approval reinforces Good Salt Life's long-term strategy of combining regulatory precision with practical applications,” states Zach O'Shea, CEO, NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.“Pet owners, facility managers, and animal-care professionals are actively seeking effective solutions for persistent odor challenges, and this registration positions the Company to meet that demand responsibly.”

Good Salt Life plans a phased rollout of PurrGuard® and Dog Gone Odor® across select distribution channels, with additional product information, label details, and availability announcements forthcoming.

About NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC: NDTP) is a publicly traded company dedicated to advancing innovative consumer health and wellness solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Good Salt Life Inc., the company is committed to building value through investments in sustainable, science-driven brands that protect people, pets, and the planet - .

About Good Salt Life Inc.

Good Salt Life Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NDT Pharmaceuticals, is a vertically integrated biosafety company focused on designing, manufacturing, and deploying infection-control and hygiene ecosystems, including the Clean Republic brand and proprietary dispensing hardware. The company is committed to promoting vitality through eco-friendly, nature-derived products that foster healthier living environments – oodsaltlife.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

