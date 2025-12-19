Toobit Celebrates The Holidays With $1M Christmas Trading Showdown

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of the Christmas Trading Showdown, a holiday campaign with a total prize pool exceeding $1,000,000.

Running from December 19, 2025, through January 12, 2026, the campaign transforms the final weeks of the year into a festive adventure by blending high-stakes competition with interactive quests.

Toobit is inviting its global community to explore three paths to victory and unwrap a diverse range of festive rewards:



The Milestone Tree: High-volume traders can unlock tiered rewards, headlined by a trip to Spain (inclusive of flights and hotels), alongside the iPhone 17 Pro (512GB), DJI Mini 5 Pro drones, and the Nintendo Switch 2.

Sleigh of Surprises: Designed for the broader community, this quest offers mystery boxes for completing simple tasks such as first-time deposits, spot trading, or copy trading. Rewards range from limited-time Toobit merchandise to token airdrops and Trial Funds. Santa's Nice List: A dynamic prize pool, which scales up to 500,000 USDT based on participation, will be split among the top 200 traders. The top-ranked trader stands to claim a grand prize of up to 40,000 USDT.



"This holiday season, we wanted to go beyond standard rewards and create a truly immersive experience for our global family," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "The Christmas Trading Showdown is about celebrating the growth of our ecosystem and giving our traders a festive, competitive, and rewarding environment to start the new year."

The event features an Early Bird phase starting today, December 19, allowing traders to register and prepare for the main event kickoff on December 22. Early Bird registrants can claim a 10 USDT bonus from a 20,000 USDT reward pool on a first-come, first-served basis.

Traders ready to join the showdown can register now on the event page. The announcement page contains full details of the campaign.

The launch comes as digital assets solidify their place in holiday traditions. Nearly 1 in 4 consumers now include crypto in their seasonal plans, with 58% preferring digital assets over traditional gift cards.

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds-an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what's next.

