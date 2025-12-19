SEALSQ Unveils Strategic Plan For 2026-2030 To Develop Silicon-Based Quantum Computing Using CMOS-Compatible Semiconductor Technologies

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced its strategic plan for 2026-2030 to advance quantum computing emerging from the semiconductor world, leveraging silicon and CMOS-compatible manufacturing processes as the foundation for scalable, secure, and industrially viable quantum systems.

While quantum computing is often portrayed as a single global race defined by qubit counts and experimental milestones, SEALSQ emphasizes that the field is in fact evolving along two fundamentally different technological paths, each with distinct implications for industry, security, and governance.

The first path, helium-cooled superconducting quantum systems, has delivered remarkable scientific breakthroughs and remains essential for fundamental research. These systems rely on superconducting qubits operating near absolute zero, requiring complex cryogenic environments and highly specialized infrastructure. Despite impressive experimental progress, such platforms remain costly, energy-intensive, physically large, and difficult to scale beyond laboratory or cloud-based access. As a result, they function primarily as scientific instruments rather than as a foundation for mass-market or industrial high-performance computing.

The second path, which SEALSQ is actively pursuing, is quantum computing rooted in the semiconductor ecosystem. In this model, qubits are fabricated using silicon and CMOS-compatible processes, aligned with existing semiconductor design tools, fabrication plants, testing methods, and global supply chains. This approach includes work on silicon spin qubits and hybrid quantum–classical architectures, where quantum components coexist with classical control logic, AI accelerators, and secure computing elements on the same silicon platform.

Carlso Moreira CEO of SEALSQ noted,“The decisive factor for the future of quantum computing is not physics alone, it is industrialization. History shows that high-performance computing scales when it aligns with manufacturability, yield, reliability, security, and supply-chain resilience. Semiconductor-based quantum technologies inherit these strengths from day one.”

By leveraging the world's most mature computing ecosystem, silicon-based quantum systems offer a realistic path toward high integration density, cost reduction, reliability, and long-term scalability. Just as importantly, they can be audited, certified, and governed within regulatory frameworks that governments and critical-infrastructure operators already understand.

This distinction has growing policy relevance. Governments increasingly frame advanced computing technologies through the lenses of economic sovereignty, security, standards compliance, and supply-chain control. Semiconductor-compatible quantum technologies naturally align with these priorities, enabling deployment in regulated and mission-critical environments, an area where laboratory-centric quantum systems face inherent limitations.

SEALSQ's strategy reflects its broader conviction that the future of computing, whether classical, AI-driven, or quantum, must be trustable by design. As regulatory models evolve from aspirational principles toward enforceable controls, the ability to embed security, digital identity, cryptography, and lifecycle management directly into silicon becomes a strategic differentiator.

“Helium-based quantum systems will continue to play a vital role in advancing science,” added Loic Hamon, COO of SEALSQ.“However, if quantum computing is to move beyond research labs and become a practical pillar of high-performance computing, critical infrastructure, and secure digital ecosystems, silicon-based quantum systems represent the path most aligned with real-world impact.”

With this initiative, SEALSQ positions itself at the intersection of quantum innovation, semiconductor industrialization, and post-quantum security, laying the groundwork for quantum technologies that are scalable, governable, and ready to integrate into the digital infrastructure of the future.

