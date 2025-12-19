GXO Appoints Karen Bomber as Chief Commercial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global role to accelerate expansion in high-growth segments, verticals and geographies

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced the appointment of Karen Bomber as Chief Commercial Officer, reporting to CEO Patrick Kelleher, effective January 26, 2026. Bomber will be responsible for GXO's global go-to-market strategy, with a clear, unified approach to customer relationships and pricing and a particular focus on accelerating sales in high-growth segments, verticals and geographies.

Bomber brings more than 25 years of experience in commercial strategy, transformation and growth across the energy, industrial automation and retail technology sectors. She has a proven track record building customer-centric commercial strategies, launching new revenue streams and forging strategic partnerships across industries.

GXO CEO Patrick Kelleher said,“Our organic growth opportunity is significant. Karen's deep expertise in building customer-centric strategies and driving sustainable growth will be instrumental in accelerating our expansion in high-growth segments, verticals and geographies. Her leadership will help us strengthen existing customer relationships, forge new partnerships and deliver even more value to our customers as we enter a new era of growth.”

Most recently, Bomber served as Chief Commercial Officer for ABB's Energy Industries division, a technology leader in electrification and automation. Prior to ABB, she held leadership roles at Honeywell, InVue Security Products and Tyco in Business Development, Marketing and Product Management.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contact

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

...

Investor contact

Kristine Kubacki, CFA

+1 203-769-7206

...

Attachment

GXO Appoints Karen Bomber as Chief Commercial Officer