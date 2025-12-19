Scrum Alliance's 2025 Annual Report Signals A Shift In What Organizations Need From Agile Professionals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As organizations navigate accelerating AI adoption, ongoing disruption, and increasing complexity, Scrum Alliance has released its first-ever Annual Report, outlining how agility is evolving and what the next era of agile professionals looks like. The report captures a pivotal moment for the global workforce and highlights Scrum Alliance's expanding commitment to developing multi-skilled practitioners who can serve as organizational enablers of transformation.

"Our community continues to demonstrate what modern agility looks like in practice," said Tristan Boutros, Chief Executive Officer of Scrum Alliance. "As disruption intensifies, organizations need professionals who can learn continuously, integrate new technologies, and guide teams through change. Professionals who exemplify agility are uniquely positioned to play that role."

The 2025 Annual Report reflects an environment in which businesses are no longer asking whether change is coming, but how quickly their people can adapt. AI expansion, shifting global conditions, and operational complexity continue to challenge organizations across industries, pushing leaders to rethink long-standing practices and prioritize resilience, adaptability, and continuous learning. In this context, agility has become a core capability for navigating modern work.

Scrum Alliance's report highlights how agile professionals are stepping beyond narrowly defined roles and frameworks to support strategy, delivery, and change across organizations. This shift marks a move toward professionals with broad toolkits who can work across functions, integrate emerging technologies, and help teams respond effectively to uncertainty.

Building on this momentum, Scrum Alliance will continue to advance its position of Agile for AnyoneTM in 2026, reflecting the belief that agility is no longer limited to specific roles or industries. Agile for Anyone expands access to education that supports essential workplace capabilities, including collaboration, facilitation, goal-setting, systems thinking, and adaptive leadership. These skills help professionals solve complex problems and contribute meaningful outcomes regardless of job title.

The report also highlights key investments made in 2025 to support member growth and career relevance. Scrum Alliance introduced new microcredentials designed to help professionals build targeted, in-demand skills. Partnerships with Northwestern University, Kanban University, and Coursera expanded access to agile learning worldwide. Member benefits grew significantly, providing access to new tools, partner discounts, and resources that support ongoing development. Global and Regional Scrum Gatherings brought members together to learn, connect, and advance agility in real organizational contexts.

Looking ahead to 2026, Scrum Alliance will continue focusing on helping professionals build the broad capabilities organizations now expect from those guiding work through uncertainty. Planned initiatives include expanding learning tools and resources, strengthening member-led communities, and creating clearer connections between skill development and employment opportunities.

The full 2025 Annual Report is available on the Scrum Alliance website.

