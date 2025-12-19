IBN Initiates Coverage Of Blockquarry Corp.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC), a leading innovator in American-manufactured cryptocurrency mining solutions and sustainable energy infrastructure, has engaged IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications strategy.

BlockQuarry operates as a technology-focused infrastructure company delivering American-manufactured cryptocurrency mining platforms designed to address long-standing supply chain, security, and operational challenges within the mining industry. The company's business model centers on providing domestically produced hardware and integrated support solutions that enable miners and high-performance computing operators to deploy reliable, scalable systems built for real-world performance.

At the core of BlockQuarry's product offering is its BLQCBusterTM platform, designed as a fully U.S.-manufactured Bitcoin mining system featuring modular, hot-swappable architecture and a patent-pending Dynamic Superbalancing technology engineered to enhance uptime and simplify maintenance. The platform supports multiple mining algorithms through a universal backplane and is intended to reduce exposure to foreign supply chains, extended overseas repair cycles, and tariff-related costs.

As part of the client-partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, and wire services via InvestorWire, along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for BlockQuarry.

With over 20 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 75+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. This positions IBN to provide BlockQuarry the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. is revolutionizing the cryptocurrency mining hardware sector through its innovative American-manufactured mining solutions. The company specializes in developing advanced, scalable mining technology that addresses critical market demands for domestic supply chain security, superior engineering, and comprehensive operational support. Through its flagship BLQCBusterTM platform and BLQCsmithTM service ecosystem, BlockQuarry delivers cutting-edge performance combined with modular architecture designed for both enterprise-scale operations and the evolving regulatory landscape. The company is committed to providing secure, sustainable, and economically viable infrastructure solutions for cryptocurrency mining, AI, and high-performance computing applications.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

