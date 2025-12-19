VCI Global Expands Upstream Into Energy Infrastructure With Up To 250MW Solar Initiative Positioned To Supply AI Data Centres In Malaysia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Utility-Scale Platform with Indicative US$200-300 Million Project Value and Up To US$360-480 Million in Long-Term Contracted Revenue Potential

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Energy Sdn Bhd (“VCI Energy” or the“Company”), a renewable energy platform managed and controlled by VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global”), today announced a major strategic expansion into infrastructure-scale energy following the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DPS Energy Sdn Bhd (“DPS Energy”), a wholly owned subsidiary of DPS Resources Berhad (“DPS Resources”) (KLSE: DPS), a public listed company listed on the Main Board of Bursa Malaysia to develop a utility-scale solar photovoltaic platform of up to 250 megawatts on approximately 600 acres of long-tenure land at Lipat Kajang, Bukit Apit II, Mukim Sungai Siput, Malacca, Malaysia.

This initiative marks a significant milestone for VCI Global in collaboration with DPS Resources, a Malaysian-listed engineering and energy company with established capabilities in renewable development and project execution. The project positions VCI Global deeper within the energy layer of the AI and data centre value chain, supporting the accelerating build-out of hyperscale data centres and AI-driven digital infrastructure across Malaysia.

Built for Data Centres, AI & Long-Term Power Demand

The project is being structured as an infrastructure-grade renewable energy platform capable of supporting up to 250 MW of installed solar capacity, with estimated annual generation of approximately 350 to 450 gigawatt-hours (GWh), subject to final design and grid conditions. The platform is intended to support long-term power purchase agreements with utilities, industrial users, and data centre operators, while remaining future-ready for battery energy storage system integration.

Demand for data centre power offtake is increasing, driven by the rapid growth of AI and cloud workloads. VCI Global has confirmed that data centre offtake arrangements and adjacent AI infrastructure development are under active evaluation, reflecting strong commercial interest and aligning with the Company's strategy to support the digital economy through energy and platform-based assets.

Long-Term Infrastructure Value and Revenue Visibility

At full scale, utility-grade solar assets of this size are typically valued at approximately US$0.8 to 1.2 million per megawatt, implying an indicative gross project value of US$200 to 300 million upon full development and commissioning.

Based on industry-standard assumptions for solar irradiation, capacity utilisation, and long-term power purchase agreements with tenors of up to 20 years, the project is designed to generate approximately 350 to 450 (GWh) annually. This equates to an indicative annual gross revenue of US$18 to 24 million and potential cumulative contracted revenue of US$360 to 480 million over a 20-year operating life, subject to final tariff structures, grid connection approvals, and offtake arrangements.

Aligned With Malaysia's AI, Data Center & Energy Policy Tailwinds

Malaysia is rapidly emerging as a regional hub for hyperscale data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure, supported by strong government policy, expanding semiconductor manufacturing, and increasing commitments by global technology leaders. The country has set national targets to raise renewable energy capacity to 31% by 2025 and 40% by 2035, reinforcing long-term structural demand for large-scale renewable energy platforms. VCI Global believes renewable energy availability is becoming a critical gating factor for data center expansion, and this project positions the Company as a key enabler of Malaysia's AI-driven digital economy.

“This is not just a solar project; it is an infrastructure platform. As AI, cloud computing, and hyperscale data centres expand across Malaysia, access to large, reliable, and renewable power is becoming mission critical. This initiative marks a decisive step in positioning VCI Global upstream in the energy layer that powers the digital economy,” said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Energy Limited

VCI Energy Limited is a renewable energy platform managed and controlled by VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG), focused on advancing clean energy generation, energy storage, and large-scale infrastructure solutions. The company partners with governments, utilities, and institutional investors to deliver renewable and energy resilience projects that combine sustainability with sovereignty. Leveraging VCI Global's cross-sector expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and capital markets, VCI Energy is positioned to play a pivotal role in the global transition toward clean and resilient energy systems.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is a cross-sector platform builder at the forefront of technology and financial architecture. The Company focuses on developing and scaling platforms across artificial intelligence, encrypted data infrastructure, digital treasury systems, and next-generation capital markets solutions.

By integrating technology innovation with financial ecosystems, VCI Global enables enterprises, governments, and institutions to capture opportunities in the evolving digital economy. The Company's strategy is centered on building scalable platforms that deliver resilience, efficiency, and long-term value across multiple high-growth sectors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

