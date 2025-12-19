Thegeekconf 2025 Panel Puts Enterprise Focus On AI's Practical Usage

The one-day summit brought together Directors, Vice Presidents, and Department Heads from over 47 multinational organizations, collectively representing more than $4 trillion in market value. Attendees included leaders from PayPal, Wells Fargo, Standard Chartered, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan. The event moved AI conversations from experimentation toward enterprise-grade execution.

The panel session“The AI-fueled Productivity Paradox: Velocity vs. Bottlenecks” examined how AI adoption

Panelists noted that AI-driven speed must be matched by changes in processes, governance, and organizational design to avoid gaps in control and accountability.

Roundtable discussions carried these ideas forward, enabling peer-led debate on governance standards, human oversight, and the challenges of scaling AI across large organizations.

“What struck me most wasn't the technology discussions,” noted, Kumar Pratik, Co-founder and CEO, GeekyAnts.“I realized how much the conversation has matured. We're past the hype. Past the fear. What I heard was something better: a collective recognition that AI is only as good as our ability to guide it toward outcomes we actually want.”

Several sessions extended this theme across leadership and workforce strategy. Roopashree Rangana addressed how leadership and organizational culture must adapt in AI-led environments, with a focus on decision ownership and trust. Arsh Goyal discussed the evolving role of analytics as AI systems increasingly influence business outcomes. Anupam Chaturvedi examined workforce readiness, stressing the need for reskilling alongside role redefinition. Shweta Shandilya explored how AI is reshaping work structures rather than simply automating tasks.

thegeekconf 2025 ended with a reported satisfaction score of 4.9 out of 5. The summit positioned AI as a driver that requires humans in the loop, governance clarity, and deeper systems integration to sustain impact.

