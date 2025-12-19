Betting Case: Yuvraj Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Sonu Sood And Others' Assets Attached By ED

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Enforcement Directorate has attached movable and immovable assets valued at ₹7.93 crore belonging to Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa, Urvashi Rautela, Sonu Sood, ex-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, Bengali actor Ankush Hazra and Neha Sharma under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with its ongoing probe into the illegal offshore betting platform 1xBet.

The money laundering case, linked to an "illegal" betting app, is estimated to be worth more than ₹1,000 crore, official sources told PTI news agency.

How much are the individual assets valued at?

The assets valued at ₹7.93 crore includes about ₹1 crore of Sood, ₹59 lakh of Chakraborty, ₹2.5 crore of Yuvraj Singh, ₹1.26 crore of Sharma, ₹8.26 lakh of Uthappa, ₹47 lakh of Hazra and ₹2.02 crore of Rautela's mother, as per sources.

According to news wire PTI, all the celebrities were questioned by the ED in the past and the assets have been categorised as the "proceeds of crime" (illicit money under the PMLA) of the alleged illegal betting app named 1xbet registered in Curacao.

The agency had sometime ago attached assets worth ₹11.14 crore of former cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina as part of this investigation.