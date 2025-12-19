Betting Case: Yuvraj Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Sonu Sood And Others' Assets Attached By ED
The money laundering case, linked to an "illegal" betting app, is estimated to be worth more than ₹1,000 crore, official sources told PTI news agency.How much are the individual assets valued at?
The assets valued at ₹7.93 crore includes about ₹1 crore of Sood, ₹59 lakh of Chakraborty, ₹2.5 crore of Yuvraj Singh, ₹1.26 crore of Sharma, ₹8.26 lakh of Uthappa, ₹47 lakh of Hazra and ₹2.02 crore of Rautela's mother, as per sources.
According to news wire PTI, all the celebrities were questioned by the ED in the past and the assets have been categorised as the "proceeds of crime" (illicit money under the PMLA) of the alleged illegal betting app named 1xbet registered in Curacao.
The agency had sometime ago attached assets worth ₹11.14 crore of former cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina as part of this investigation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment