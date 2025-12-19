Predictu Launches AI-Driven Prediction Market Platform With Leverage Trading

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSLO, Norway, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictu, a prediction markets platform, today announced the launch of its AI-integrated trading platform featuring up to 10× leverage-the first of its kind in the prediction markets sector. The platform debuts as the global prediction markets industry approaches $50 billion in valuation, growing from $500 million just two years ago.





The expansion follows significant growth in prediction market adoption, with platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi experiencing 100× increases in user participation and trading volume. Mainstream media outlets, institutional participants, and retail traders have increasingly turned to prediction markets for insights on politics, sports, cultural events, cryptocurrency trends, and macroeconomic developments.

Market Adoption Accelerates

Current data indicates over 150 million potential users are participating in or expressing interest in prediction markets. The sector is experiencing month-over-month growth acceleration, driven by increasing preference for markets where participants commit capital, which many view as more reliable than social media polls or news sentiment analysis.

Finance personalities and mainstream influencers have begun openly participating in prediction markets, while retail traders from perpetual exchanges and sports betting platforms are migrating to this emerging sector.

Platform Capabilities





Predictu's platform integrates several features:



AI-Driven Analytics: Real-time AI probability indexes, trader analytics, and predictive insights

Leverage Trading: Up to 10× leverage on prediction market positions

Cross-Chain Infrastructure: Support for multiple blockchain assets as collateral

Trading Tools: Copy trading functionality, limit orders, notification systems, AI signals, and analytics dashboard

Social Features: Trader following, reputation systems, market voting, leaderboards, and rewards programs User Interface: Mobile-optimized trading platform



Token Economics

The platform's native token, $PREDICTU, incorporates several mechanisms:



Daily buyback and burn program using 25% of platform fees

Deflationary supply model with 15% of total supply allocated for strategic burns

Staking rewards tied to platform trading activity

Governance rights for market proposal and voting Priority access to ecosystem offerings for early participants



Presale Access

The private presale will provide early participants with governance rights, priority rewards, staking multipliers, and enhanced rakeback tiers.

About the Launch

According to the company, "Prediction markets represent an emerging layer of blockchain-based intelligence. Predictu aims to provide the infrastructure for mainstream adoption of predictive finance."

For more information, visit:

Pre-sale page:

Platform:

Twitter:

Instagram:

Media Contact

Contact person: Tomas Overby

Email: ...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Predictu. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at