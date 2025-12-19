Rezolve Ai To Host Analyst And Investor Call On January 13, 2026 To Provide Updated 2025 And 2026 Revenue Guidance

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the leader in Agentic Commerce and AI-powered customer engagement, today announced that it will host an Analyst and Investor Call on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, during which management will provide updated revenue guidance for both 2025 and 2026, following the Company's recent record-setting trading update.

The call follows Rezolve Ai's year-end performance announcement, which exceeded market expectations and confirmed record December results, accelerating revenue momentum, and positive Adjusted EBITDA. Daniel Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of Rezolve Ai, and Arthur Yao, Chief Financial and Operating Officer, will be joining the call.

Importantly, during the January 13 call, the Company expects to:



Provide formal revenue guidance for 2025 and 2026

Address the significant gap between current market consensus and Rezolve Ai's contracted and visible revenue base Outline the drivers underpinning revenue already secured for 2026, which exceeds current 2026 consensus estimates



Rezolve Ai has previously disclosed that it has $209 million of revenue already contracted for 2026, a figure that materially exceeds current analyst consensus of approximately $171 million for the year. Management expects to address this discrepancy directly during the call and provide additional context around pipeline conversion, expansion activity, and forward visibility.

Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai, commented:

“The market is still materially underestimating both the scale and the visibility of our revenue. On January 13, we intend to reset expectations by providing clear guidance for 2025 and 2026, grounded in contracted revenue, executed deployments, and a rapidly expanding enterprise pipeline.”

Details for joining the Analyst & Investor Call

Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time

Format: Live conference call and webcast

Registration details: Participants will have the ability to register for the event on Rezolve AI's investor relations website at once available

Following the live call, a replay and/or transcript of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite is the world's first enterprise AI platform built for Agentic Commerce, delivering advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to power search, transact, fulfill, and personalize at global scale. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications

...

+44 7576 094 040

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The actual results of Rezolve AI plc (“Rezolve”) may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as“expect”,“estimate”,“project”,“budget”,“forecast”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“plan”,“may”,“will”,“could”,“should”,“believes”,“predicts”,“potential”,“continue”, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of Rezolve's Annual Report on Form 20-F and its subsequent filings made with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Rezolve's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) competition, the ability of Rezolve to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its management and key employees; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (3) weakness in the economy, market trends, uncertainty and other conditions in the markets in which Rezolve operates, and other factors beyond its control, such as inflation or rising interest rates. Rezolve cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, Rezolve does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, to supplement our consolidated financial statements as we believe these measures can provide meaningful information regarding our performance. These non-GAAP measures should be evaluated in addition to and not as a substitute for our financial results, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), aka“ARR Exit Rate” as considered by the Company, is defined as the annualized value of contractual monthly recurring revenue from customers on the last date of an applicable period. A contract is included in ARR for an applicable period if it is active at the end of that applicable period and is excluded if it is not active at the end of that applicable period. This measure includes revenue from subscription contracts as well as recurring professional services agreements. While ARR represents the annualized revenue the Company would expect to receive from customers assuming no increases or reductions in contractual arrangements, the measure can be affected by contract start and end dates and should be viewed independently of the Company's GAAP revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to be combined with or to replace revenue. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue and does not consider other sources of revenue that are not recurring in nature. ARR does not have a standardized meaning and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, income tax, depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of acquired intangibles. EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for unrealized foreign exchange gains (losses); share-based compensation related to employees, consultants and related parties; loss (gain) resulting from the remeasurement of derivative assets and derivative liabilities at fair value at the end of each reporting period; loss (gain) resulting from the extinguishment of debt obligations; loss (gain) resulting from the remeasurement of financial assets carried at fair value; ordinary shares issued in lieu of cash payment for services; ordinary shares issued to Radio Group to settle termination of any acquisition in Germany; legal costs incurred in connection with the Company's SPAC transaction; costs related to the demerger of Rezolve Limited; legal and professional costs associated with acquisitions; and, costs incurred within business development expenses to close former businesses. Although it is frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations which we compensate by providing a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to understand and track underlying earnings performance by excluding one-time and non-recurring costs.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) is a non-GAAP operating metric that represents the annualized value of recurring subscription and contract revenue under customer agreements in effect at the measurement date. ARR is forward-looking and differs from GAAP revenue, which is recognized over time in accordance with ASC 606 based on delivery of services. As a result, ARR is not directly reconcilable to GAAP revenue because it includes the value of contracted future revenues that have not yet been recognized and excludes non-recurring and usage-based revenue recognized under GAAP.