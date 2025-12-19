Echobit Launches“Christmas Miracle Festival” Campaign Series, Distributing Over 10 BTC And 500,000 USDT To Ignite Year-End Market Activity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Christmas approaches, Bitcoin has retreated below the USD 90,000 level, fueling renewed discussion around whether a traditional Christmas Rally will reappear. Historical data suggests that year-end market movements are more often driven by capital reallocation, futures settlement cycles, and shifts in user trading behavior, rather than any predictable seasonal pattern.

Against a backdrop of rising market uncertainty, global cryptocurrency exchange Echobi has officially launched its“Christmas Miracle Festival” campaign series. Through the coordinated rollout of trading incentives, interactive experiences, and community-driven activities, Echobit is releasing platform-wide rewards at the year-end, aiming to inject additional momentum into the market through a festive, engagement-focused approach.









Echobit Christmas Miracle Festival

One-Stop Access to Multi-Scenario Campaigns as Echobit's Christmas Rewards Go Live

Echobit has recently launched a dedicated Christmas Miracle Festival campaign page, designed around the principles of low participation thresholds and broad incentive coverage. Backed by substantial rewards and diverse participation scenarios, the year-end campaign features a total prize pool exceeding 10 BTC and 500,000 USDT, alongside physical rewards including MacBook and iPhone devices.

Through this dedicated campaign pag, users can participate in multiple platform and community initiatives via a single entry point. This unified structure lowers participation barriers while enhancing continuity across campaign experiences, ensuring that different types of trading users can access tangible rewards during the year-end period.

The campaign spans a wide range of scenarios, including Christmas airdrops, year-end trading competitions, New Year lucky draws, and community interactions. On one hand, Echobit is distributing rewards worth USD 300,000 through Christmas red-packet drops and airdrop mechanisms, with selected participants receiving physical prizes such as a MacBook Pro. On the other, a 10 BTC year-end trading competition has been launched for active traders, leveraging a flagship-level prize pool to encourage sustained participation amid year-end market fluctuations.





Echobit Christmas Futures Trading Tournament

In addition, Echobi has introduced a New Year welcome lucky draw, allowing participants to share a 200,000 USDT prize pool and compete for an iPhone 17 Pro Max. For users highly engaged across social media and community channels, Echobit will also release USD 2,000+ in rewards through a series of Christmas-themed interactive campaigns, incentivizing content creation and broader community participation.

Strengthening User Experience and Sustaining Long-Term Platform Appeal

The Christmas Miracle Festival represents a phased ecosystem initiative centered on user experience. Through coordinated multi-campaign deployment and festive-driven design, Echobit provides users with clearer and more sustainable participation pathways. Amid growing divergence in year-end market expectations, the exchange aligns market cycles with user engagement through high-coverage, low-threshold, and interaction-focused campaign structures-reinforcing its long-standing commitment to user value.

As Christmas and 2026 approach, Echobit continues to strengthen its user-centric brand positioning through high-intensity yet accessible festive campaign strategies, further expanding its presence and influence within the global cryptocurrency market.

About Echobit

Echobit is a global cryptocurrency exchange specializing in perpetual futures and copy trading. With security and compliance at its core, the platform offers a safe, efficient, and transparent trading experience under a global regulatory framework - including MSB licenses in the U.S. and Canada, VASP registration in the Czech Republic, and membership in Korea's CODE Alliance.

