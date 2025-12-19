Mycelium Market Size To Reach USD 6.72 Billion By 2033, Driven By The Increasing Demand For Sustainable Packaging Globally SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Mycelium Market Size is estimated at USD 3.52 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.72 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.45% during the forecast period 2026–2033. Growing consumer demand for eco-friendly materials, new food products, leather substitutes, and sustainable packaging, as well as growing awareness of eco-friendly solutions, are driving market expansion.

The U.S. Mycelium Market is estimated at USD 0.66 Billion in 2025 to USD 1.13 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.96%. Growth is driven by sustainable packaging, leather alternatives, food ingredient adoption, corporate sustainability initiatives, and expanding online retail and industrial supplier networks.









Surging Demand for Eco-friendly and Sustainable Alternatives Augment Market Growth Globally

The Mycelium Growing demand for biodegradable and sustainable products in both established and emerging nations is driving market expansion. It is anticipated that global consumption will more than double from approximately 3.5 million tons in 2025 to over 6.7 million tons by 2033. Global market growth is being driven by the acceleration of adoption in packaging, textiles, food components, and leather substitutes, as well as the expansion of online retail and specialty distribution channels that are improving accessibility.

However, almost 20% of operating difficulties in the mycelium market are caused by high production costs and a lack of large-scale manufacturing infrastructure. It's still challenging to increase production of textiles, leather substitutes, and packaging, particularly in areas without sophisticated biomanufacturing facilities.

Mycelium Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

Packaging held the largest market share of 31.57% in 2025 driven by widespread adoption across food, consumer goods, and industrial sectors seeking sustainable solutions. Textiles are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.63% due to rising demand for eco-friendly fashion, footwear, and home décor.

By Application

Packaging Solutions dominated with a 29.84% share in 2025 supported by cost-effectiveness and corporate sustainability initiatives. Leather Alternatives are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 10.21% due to increasing demand for biodegradable and cruelty-free materials in fashion and décor.

By End-User

Food & Beverage Industry accounted for the highest market share of 27.92% in 2025 owing to large-scale adoption in packaging and functional food applications. Fashion & Textiles is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 9.88% driven by sustainable, vegan leather trends and designer collaborations.

By Form

Solid held the largest share of 38.41% in 2025 as they are widely used in packaging, textiles, and industrial applications due to durability and versatility. Extract is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.05% driven by demand in food, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals for concentrated bioactive compounds.

By Distribution Channel

Industrial Suppliers held the largest share of 33.67% in 2025 supported by robust B2B networks and large-scale industrial supply chains. Online Retail is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.12% due to increasing consumer demand for sustainable home goods, DIY products, and direct-to-consumer solutions.

On the Basis of Region, North America Leads the Market in 2025; Asia Pacific is the Second-Leading Region in the Market During 2026-2033

The North America Mycelium Market dominated with a 29.81% share in 2025, driven by strong adoption in packaging, food ingredients, and industrial applications. Production is supported by established B2B supply chains, industrial suppliers, and growing online retail presence.

The Asia Pacific Mycelium Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.13% during 2026–2033, driven by rapid adoption in packaging, food ingredients, and leather alternatives. China led consumption with around 620 thousand tons, followed by India at 210 thousand tons in 2025.

Mycelium Market Recent Developments

In February 2025, Ecovative launched its next-generation Mushroom Packaging Pro, a fully compostable packaging line for food and consumer goods, enhancing sustainability and industrial adoption globally.

In April 2025, MycoWorks introduced Fine Mycelium Luxe, a customizable mycelium leather collection for high-end fashion and footwear, expanding collaborations with global brands.

