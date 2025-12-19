Berkshire Hospitality & Healthcare Partners With Evertreen To Support Global Reforestation And Sustainable Innovation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Berkshire Hospitality & Healthcare, a leading provider of high-quality bedding and textile solutions for the hospitality, healthcare, and institutional markets, has partnered with Evertreen to support global reforestation and environmental stewardship. This collaboration reflects their commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices that go beyond product excellence.



Textiles That Care for People and Planet

With decades of industry experience, Berkshire Hospitality & Healthcare designs, manufactures, and distributes durable bedding, linens, and textiles engineered for comfort, quality, and long-lasting use. Their products - which include customizable options and eco-friendly innovations - are crafted with sustainability in mind, aligning with the evolving needs of clients who prioritise responsible sourcing and environmental performance.

By partnering with Evertreen, Berkshire Hospitality & Healthcare extends its environmental commitment, contributing to tree-planting initiatives that help restore ecosystems, absorb CO2, and promote biodiversity around the world. This collaboration translates the company's sustainability focus into measurable impact that benefits both local communities and the global climate.



Transparency You Can Track

Through Evertreen's geo-tracking platform, every tree planted by Berkshire Hospitality & Healthcare is fully traceable, allowing employees, partners, and customers to follow the growth of their forest over time and witness the long-term positive effects of their shared commitment to the planet.



A Shared Vision for Responsible Growth

“At Berkshire Hospitality & Healthcare, we believe that quality products should be paired with quality stewardship of the world in which we live,” the team shares.“Our collaboration with Evertreen enables us to take meaningful environmental action in support of a greener future.”

Evertreen is proud to welcome Berkshire Hospitality & Healthcare as a partner, celebrating a partnership built on innovation, responsibility, and a collective dedication to environmental regeneration.