Google Launches Gemini AI Model In Kazakh Language

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Google has launched its Gemini artificial intelligence model in the Kazakh language, expanding access to advanced AI tools for users in Kazakhstan, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan.

The rollout is part of Google's global expansion of language support for Gemini and coincides with Kazakhstan's Independence Day. Kazakh is among 23 new languages added with the release of Gemini Generation 3, enabling users to interact with the AI model in their native language alongside major global languages.

The Kazakh-language interface is already available on the web, with users able to activate it by selecting Kazakh in their Google account settings. Google also plans to introduce mobile support for Android and iOS, as well as launch Gemini Live, a real-time communication service, in the near future.

According to the ministry, the introduction of Gemini in the Kazakh language reflects broader efforts to advance artificial intelligence development in the country, including investments in digital skills training and support for local developers. Google estimates that wider AI adoption in the public sector could improve productivity, strengthen budget sustainability, and contribute to long-term economic growth.

Kazakh authorities note that access to global AI solutions in the state language is an important step toward building a digital state, improving technology accessibility for citizens, and forming a competitive national AI ecosystem.