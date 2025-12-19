AS Ekspress Grupp To Acquire Traffic Training Platform Liikluslab

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 19 December 2025, AS Ekspress Grupp entered the contract for the acquisition of 100% of shares in the traffic training platform Liikluslab Baltic OÜ.

Liikluslab Baltic OÜ is a platform for traffic education materials (liikluslab) founded in 2019, which has expanded rapidly and offers services to both private individuals and driving schools. Liikluslab Baltic has two subsidiaries: the traffic learning environment Teooria OÜ and Liikluslab Tervis OÜ, which deals with health certificates for driving license applicants.

The purpose of the acquisition is to grow the digital business and expand into a new business area. Strategically, the acquisition supports Ekspress Grupp's long-term goal of increasing revenues from digital subscriptions and services and creates an opportunity for international expansion. After the transaction, Liikluslab Baltic OÜ will continue to operate as a separate company. As a group, Ekspress Grupp offers Liikluslab Baltic synergy in functions supporting the main business, providing notably bigger growth potential for the growing company.

The parties have agreed neither to disclose the price nor any other terms of the transaction. The transaction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025 and is partly financed with a bank loan from AS SEB Pank. The transaction is not considered as a significant transaction according to the rules and regulations of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange“Requirements for Issuers”. AS Ekspress Grupp confirms that the members of the Group's Management and Supervisory Boards are not personally interested in the transaction.

Karl Anton

Member of the Management Board

+372 514 4750

...

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Latvia and Estonia, offers digital outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. In addition, the Group companies organize conferences, trainings and events mainly in Estonia and Lithuania but also in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs about 1000 people.