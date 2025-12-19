403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eurofiber And Dcconnect Global Launch Smart Search Platform, Bringing Real-Time Webpricing To 33,000+ European Locations
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Europe/Singapore: Eurofiber, a leading digital infrastructure provider across Western Europe, today announced a strategic API partnership with DCConnect Global, a Singapore-headquartered pioneer in intelligent network automation. The collaboration introduces Smart Search on DCConnect's free WebPricing platform, delivering instant access to connectivity pricing and availability across 33,000+ locations in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and France.
The integration marks a significant advancement in enterprise connectivity discovery, combining preloaded network coverage data with real-time API validation. The platform's innovative Smart Search feature enables users to query any European address by full street address, postal code, or building name, providing instant WebPricing quotes that were previously available only through lengthy manual quotation processes.
A New Standard for Network Discovery
Smart Search introduces a hybrid discovery model that delivers instant visibility into Eurofiber's network coverage across Europe. More than 33,115 buildings are preloaded with validated pricing data and displayed through interactive maps, allowing users to quickly explore serviceable locations across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and France.
For addresses not yet mapped, Smart Search initiates a real-time API call to Eurofiber's systems, returning validated pricing within minutes. Newly discovered locations are automatically added to the platform's database, creating a continuously expanding and self-enriching network intelligence layer. This approach reduces traditional quotation timelines from days to minutes while improving accuracy and transparency.
By eliminating manual, location-by-location inquiries, DCConnect's free web pricing platform simplifies how enterprises discover and procure network services. Users gain unified access to Eurofiber's pricing and availability across multiple European markets through a single interface, supported by visual mapping and automated quotations for both existing and newly validated locations.
"Our mission at DCConnect is to eliminate friction in global connectivity procurement," said Knez Madin, Head of Global Marketing & Automation at DCConnect Global. "This partnership with Eurofiber significantly strengthens our European coverage while introducing a discovery model that becomes more valuable with every search. Smart Search ensures that even previously unmapped locations can be validated instantly, giving customers unprecedented speed and transparency through our web pricing platform."
Erik den Breejen, Senior Account Manager International at Eurofiber, added: "Making our extensive European network more accessible has always been a priority. Through DCConnect's innovative platform, enterprises can now explore Eurofiber's capabilities instantly, accelerating infrastructure planning and decision-making across borders. This collaboration reflects our commitment to meeting customers where they are, with the tools they need for digital transformation."
Advancing Enterprise Digital Infrastructure
The integration supports growing demand for agile, transparent connectivity solutions as European enterprises accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation initiatives. By providing instant visibility into network availability and online web pricing transparency, the platform enables faster infrastructure planning, vendor evaluation, and procurement cycles.
The solution is available immediately at no cost through DCConnect's web pricing portal, with coverage spanning major European metros and expanding with each user search.
About Eurofiber
Eurofiber is a leading digital infrastructure provider operating an open, carrier-neutral fibre-optic network across Western Europe. With more than 76,000 kilometres of fibre infrastructure, Eurofiber delivers secure, high-performance connectivity to over 12,000 locations throughout the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and Germany. The company serves enterprises, public institutions, and mission-critical sectors with scalable, reliable network solutions. For more information, visit
About DCConnect Global
DCConnect Global is a provider of digital connectivity solutions, delivering on-demand internet, data transit, and cloud connectivity through API-driven automation. Headquartered in Singapore, DCConnect operates across more than 1,000 data centres in 63 countries, utilizing SDN-based technology to support enterprise and wholesale connectivity requirements. The company was recognized by the MEF Forum as APAC NaaS Provider of the Year 2023. For more information, visit
Media Contacts
Eurofiber
Maaike de Keijzer
International Sales Marketer
[email protected]
DCConnect Global
Rinesa Diola Audrina
Assistant Marketing Manager
[email protected]
The integration marks a significant advancement in enterprise connectivity discovery, combining preloaded network coverage data with real-time API validation. The platform's innovative Smart Search feature enables users to query any European address by full street address, postal code, or building name, providing instant WebPricing quotes that were previously available only through lengthy manual quotation processes.
A New Standard for Network Discovery
Smart Search introduces a hybrid discovery model that delivers instant visibility into Eurofiber's network coverage across Europe. More than 33,115 buildings are preloaded with validated pricing data and displayed through interactive maps, allowing users to quickly explore serviceable locations across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and France.
For addresses not yet mapped, Smart Search initiates a real-time API call to Eurofiber's systems, returning validated pricing within minutes. Newly discovered locations are automatically added to the platform's database, creating a continuously expanding and self-enriching network intelligence layer. This approach reduces traditional quotation timelines from days to minutes while improving accuracy and transparency.
By eliminating manual, location-by-location inquiries, DCConnect's free web pricing platform simplifies how enterprises discover and procure network services. Users gain unified access to Eurofiber's pricing and availability across multiple European markets through a single interface, supported by visual mapping and automated quotations for both existing and newly validated locations.
"Our mission at DCConnect is to eliminate friction in global connectivity procurement," said Knez Madin, Head of Global Marketing & Automation at DCConnect Global. "This partnership with Eurofiber significantly strengthens our European coverage while introducing a discovery model that becomes more valuable with every search. Smart Search ensures that even previously unmapped locations can be validated instantly, giving customers unprecedented speed and transparency through our web pricing platform."
Erik den Breejen, Senior Account Manager International at Eurofiber, added: "Making our extensive European network more accessible has always been a priority. Through DCConnect's innovative platform, enterprises can now explore Eurofiber's capabilities instantly, accelerating infrastructure planning and decision-making across borders. This collaboration reflects our commitment to meeting customers where they are, with the tools they need for digital transformation."
Advancing Enterprise Digital Infrastructure
The integration supports growing demand for agile, transparent connectivity solutions as European enterprises accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation initiatives. By providing instant visibility into network availability and online web pricing transparency, the platform enables faster infrastructure planning, vendor evaluation, and procurement cycles.
The solution is available immediately at no cost through DCConnect's web pricing portal, with coverage spanning major European metros and expanding with each user search.
About Eurofiber
Eurofiber is a leading digital infrastructure provider operating an open, carrier-neutral fibre-optic network across Western Europe. With more than 76,000 kilometres of fibre infrastructure, Eurofiber delivers secure, high-performance connectivity to over 12,000 locations throughout the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and Germany. The company serves enterprises, public institutions, and mission-critical sectors with scalable, reliable network solutions. For more information, visit
About DCConnect Global
DCConnect Global is a provider of digital connectivity solutions, delivering on-demand internet, data transit, and cloud connectivity through API-driven automation. Headquartered in Singapore, DCConnect operates across more than 1,000 data centres in 63 countries, utilizing SDN-based technology to support enterprise and wholesale connectivity requirements. The company was recognized by the MEF Forum as APAC NaaS Provider of the Year 2023. For more information, visit
Media Contacts
Eurofiber
Maaike de Keijzer
International Sales Marketer
[email protected]
DCConnect Global
Rinesa Diola Audrina
Assistant Marketing Manager
[email protected]
Company:-DCConnect Global
User:- DCConnect Global
Email:[email protected]Url:-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment