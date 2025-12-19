Ainewsbreaks SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) Bringing Precision And Advanced Technology To Complex Missions

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. and may include paid advertising.

SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) was featured in a recent article that discussed its creation of a target acquisition system and autonomous navigation software for drones and other robotics, designed to help first responders and assist in industries like defense and security.“The company's advanced technology offers precision geolocation, uses terrain-based navigation powered by proprietary AI models, and has zero detectable emissions or signatures. This means the technology can operate securely and safely in contested areas, without being identified,” reads the publication.“SPARC AI's solutions are also built for Denied, Degraded, Intermittent, and Limited ('DDIL') areas, which are environments where network connections are either completely unavailable, or unreliable... At the heart of the company's technology is Overwatch, an intelligent interface that combines targeting and navigation into one capability. It ensures teams have geospatial intelligence with no footprints, even in difficult environments, offering real-time geolocation, distance calculation, AI-driven targeting, and more.”

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI develops next-generation, GPS-free target acquisition and intelligence software for drones and edge devices. Its zero-signature technology delivers real-time detection, tracking, and behavioral insights without reliance on radar, lidar, or heavy sensors. SPARC AI's flagship platform provides defense, rescue, first responders, and commercial operators with unmatched situational awareness. The company is committed to building a scalable software platform that defines the future of drone intelligence globally.

