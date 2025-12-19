Zelensky On European Council Decision: Ukraine Has Received Financial Security Guarantee For Coming Years

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"I am grateful to all leaders of the European Union for the European Council's decision on €90 billion in financial support for Ukraine in 2026–2027. This is significant support that truly strengthens our resilience," he wrote.

According to Zelensky, it is important that Russian assets remain immobilized and that Ukraine has received a financial security guarantee for the coming years.

The president also thanked EU leaders for the result and for their unity, which helps defend the future of the European continent.

European Council President Antonio Costa stated earlier that Ukraine would repay the loan provided by the EU using frozen Russian assets only after the Russian Federation pays reparations.

