SEC Warns Hosted Bitcoin Miners May Trigger Securities Regulations

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) SEC Labels Third-Party Bitcoin Mining Hosting as Securities in Landmark Lawsuit

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken a significant stance by alleging that certain third-party Bitcoin mining hosting services constitute securities. This legal challenge marks a pivotal moment in the regulatory landscape surrounding crypto mining operations, emphasizing heightened scrutiny over industry practices amid ongoing enforcement efforts under the Biden administration.



SEC sues VBit and founder over $48 million in investor misappropriation and fraud allegations.

The agency asserts that VBit's hosting agreements qualify as securities under the Howey test.

SEC criticizes VBit's operational practices, including lack of transparency and full control over mining rigs. Industry experts believe the SEC's classification could impact industry standards, but some argue it does not apply to legitimate hosted mining operations.

Legal Challenges and Industry Implications

The SEC filed a lawsuit against VBit and its founder, Danh Vo, alleging fraud and the misappropriation of approximately $48 million from investors between 2018 and 2022. The SEC claims that VBit's hosting agreements are investment contracts and therefore securities, highlighting that these agreements meet the criteria of the Howey test-a foundational legal standard used to determine whether certain transactions qualify as investment contracts.

A highlighted excerpt from the SEC's lawsuit asserting that VBit's hosting agreements constitute securities. Source: SEC

The SEC emphasized that investors purchased hosting agreements expecting passive income, relying entirely on VBit's efforts to generate profits, without control over the mining rigs themselves. The regulator also criticized the company's operational practices, asserting that VBit's mining operations fell short of industry standards by not allowing investors to track their rigs and maintaining full control over the mining process.

Further, the SEC pointed out that VBit's hashrate was directed into a mining pool under its control, which it claims linked investor returns to the collective performance of the pool. This pooling model, according to the SEC, closely resembles an investment contract, fundamentally tying the fortunes of individual investors to the overall mining operation.

Industry Response and Future Outlook

Industry experts, including Mitchell Askew of Blockware Intelligence, contest the SEC's classification, emphasizing that pooled hashrate arrangements are not standard practice among reputable hosted Bitcoin mining service providers. He clarified,“Hosted Bitcoin mining involves clients purchasing hardware and electricity, with no pooling of capital or profit-sharing, which under the Howey test, clearly does not constitute a security.”

The SEC's recent stance marks a notable shift from previous administrations, where there was less emphasis on considering hosted mining as a security. While several investigations initiated under the Biden administration have been dropped, ongoing lawsuits continue to shape the regulatory landscape for crypto businesses.

