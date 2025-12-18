Hub71 Strengthens Ties With Ireland's Innovation Ecosystem Following High-Level Delegation Visits And New Venture Capital Partnership

New partnership builds on UAE delegation visit to Ireland, opening new cross-border growth pathways for startups

Abu Dhabi, UAE, December, 2025 – Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, is deepening its collaboration with Ireland's technology and investment landscape through ongoing bilateral exchanges and a new strategic partnership with Venturewave Capital, one of Ireland's leading private equity and venture capital investment firms. The strengthened relationship reflects growing momentum between both ecosystems following a series of engagements aimed at expanding cross-border innovation, capital flows, and founder mobility.

This follows the UAE delegation's visit to Ireland earlier this year, led by H.E. Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation to commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations. As part of the visit, Hub71 engaged senior government, venture capital, and industry leaders in Dublin to explore opportunities for collaboration with Ireland's rapidly growing tech ecosystem.

Building on this momentum, Hub71 welcomed an Irish delegation to its offices this week, led by H.E. Peter Burke, Ireland's Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, alongside senior representatives from Enterprise Ireland and key ecosystem partners. The visit introduced the delegation to Hub71's tech community, and highlighted opportunities for Irish startups to scale through Hub71.

H.E. Peter Burke welcomed the new partnership saying that it is a clear demonstration of the sort of initiative that the Irish Government is encouraging as part of our diversification strategy, opening up multiple streams of potential collaboration

As an outcome of this ongoing dialogue, Hub71 signed a partnership with Venturewave Capital, which is currently being incorporated within the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The partnership also strengthens Hub71's access to the Irish technology ecosystem, creating new entry points for Irish startups to engage with opportunities in Abu Dhabi and unlock reciprocal opportunities for founders across both markets.

Venturewave becomes Hub71's first Irish venture capital partner and will play a key role in supporting the growth of startups in priority sectors such as Health, Education, Food & Agriculture, Climate and Sustainable Finance. The firm will also contribute to Hub71's selection process to evaluate and support entry into Hub71 programmes and work closely with founders seeking to expand into European and North American markets.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said:“Our engagement with Ireland's innovation ecosystem continues to deepen following this year's high-level visits and ongoing collaboration. The partnership with Venturewave Capital strengthens Hub71's venture network and opens new pathways for founders on both sides to access international markets, capital, and expertise.”

“At Venturewave Capital, we are proud to partner with Hub71 to accelerate our shared mission of driving global impact through innovation. This strategic collaboration within the dynamic ADGM ecosystem reinforces our commitment to backing transformative technology companies that solve real-world challenges. We are especially excited to foster deeper links between the UAE and Ireland as a gateway to Europe, creating new pathways for innovation, capital and cross-border collaboration,” said Alan Foy, Chairman, Venturewave Capital.

Hub71 continues to broaden its international partnerships as part of Abu Dhabi's strategy to strengthen global innovation connections, support high-impact sectors, and create new opportunities for founders to scale globally.

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71's entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build, and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation's continuous economic development.

About Venturewave Capital:Venturewave Capital is a venture private equity firm focused on scaling high-impact, entrepreneurial companies across sectors such as health, education, climate, and digital transformation. Venturewave invests in scaling Series A and B companies, driving value chain disruption through AI, technological and business model innovation. A member of the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), Venturewave Capital is the first Irish signatory of the IFC Operating Principles for Impact Management. The firm is also expanding its international presence with the establishment of a new office in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Venturewave Capital is the wholly owned fund management arm of Venturewave Group.