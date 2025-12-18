In Pursuit Of Leed Certification: Exploring Sands' Journey To Develop Sustainable Buildings

MENAFN - 3BL) Las Vegas Sands

Sands' investment in the sustainability of its properties begins long before the first Team Member enters a building or the first guest arrives. The foundation laid in the company's buildings drives sustainability forward throughout their life cycles.

Sands integrates best practices for environmental stewardship into its development process, so that resorts and other company properties are built for sustainability throughout ongoing operations. As a result, Sands has received multiple certifications for its buildings from the U.S. Green Building Council through its Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification ranking system.

Introduced in 2000, the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED ranking system was the first environmental certification in the building industry and is the most widely recognized green building rating system in the world today, with more than 195,000 projects spanning 186 countries.

Since its introduction, the LEED ranking system has become a benchmark for the design and construction of green buildings and addresses a range of factors such as energy and water use, indoor environmental quality, materials selection, and the building's site and location within its surrounding community. LEED offers a framework for sustainable, resilient, healthy and equitable places.

Sands has a long history with this prestigious ranking system. In 2008, the company first received LEED Silver certification for New Construction for The Palazzo – the company's former property and the first resort on the Las Vegas Strip to receive this recognition. The Palazzo was considered the largest green building in the world at the time.

Sands also earned LEED Gold certification for Existing Buildings at its formerly owned properties, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas two years later and then The Venetian Congress Center and Sands Expo in 2016.

Properties in Asia also have received LEED certification, with The Parisian Macao becoming LEED Silver certified for Building Design and Construction in 2019. Marina Bay Sands earned LEED Platinum certification for Building Operations and Maintenance for its Expo and Convention Centre in 2019 and LEED Platinum certification for Building Operations and Maintenance for the ArtScience Museum in 2024, elevating its previous LEED Gold certification.

In 2023, the company's new corporate headquarters campus in Las Vegas earned LEED Gold certification for Building Design and Construction. With this designation, Sands extended LEED recognition for its resorts to its first standalone corporate headquarters.

The Sands ECO360 global sustainability team spearheads pursuit of LEED certifications in support of the program's pillar for responsible building, design and development. However, numerous departments within the company must align their interests and work closely to accomplish the objectives required for LEED certifications. In designing new buildings or planning updates and modifications to existing properties, the Sands ECO360 team works closely with the company's engineering and facilities teams to co-create plans that meet both business and environmental goals.

In addition, enhancing sustainability in building development and renovations involves incorporating smart design and technology to reduce environmental impact in ongoing operations. To guide this process, the Sands Engineering and Sustainable Development Standards (SESDS) combine engineering and sustainable development protocols into a single, comprehensive approach. Introduced in 2024, the SESDS represent collaboration among the engineering and asset management, development, facilities management and Sands ECO360 teams to unite business needs with sustainability.

The SESDS outline the minimum engineering and sustainability standards required for engineering design, selection, installation, construction and project delivery, as well as construction waste management and building materials selection. These standards apply to new construction and renovation projects globally and have been incorporated into the company's engineering consultancy contracts.

Once resorts open or upgrades are complete, the Sands ECO360 team extends sustainable design and development by driving comprehensive processes and practices that create efficiency and reduce impact. The team continually evaluates opportunities to enhance operations, incorporate new technologies and implement best practices to improve sustainable performance.

“Pursuing LEED certification has been a priority since we opened The Palazzo and obtained our first certification, but the approach we've taken has continually evolved with new best practices and enhanced technology,” Katarina Tesarova, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer at Sands, said.“Our pursuit for sustainable design and property performance is never-ending.”