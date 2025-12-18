Trump Media To Merge With Fusion Giant TAE In $6B Megadeal

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Cryptoprowl / Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ: $DJT) announced a definitive merger agreement Thursday with TAE Technologies, a leading developer of nuclear fusion energy. The all-stock transaction, valued at more than $6 billion, represents a massive pivot for the Truth Social parent company as it seeks to secure the vast amounts of emissions-free power required to fuel the ongoing artificial intelligence revolution.

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of each company will own approximately 50% of the combined entity. The deal provides TAE—a private firm backed by heavyweights like Google, Chevron, and Goldman Sachs—with direct access to public capital markets and TMTG's robust balance sheet. To support immediate development, TMTG has committed to providing up to $200 million in cash upon signing, with an additional $100 million scheduled following regulatory filings.

The newly formed conglomerate plans to break ground on the world's first utility-scale fusion power plant as early as 2026. The initial facility, designed for 50 megawatts (MWe), is intended to serve as a proof-of-concept for larger, modular 350–500 MWe plants. These reactors are targeted specifically at powering high-density AI data centers and supporting U.S. energy independence.

"TMTG built the infrastructure for free expression, and now we are securing the energy for America's technological future," said Devin Nunes, CEO of TMTG, who will serve as co-CEO of the combined company alongside TAE's Dr. Michl Binderbauer. "Fusion power will be the most dramatic energy breakthrough since the 1950s, ensuring that America, not China, wins the AI arms race."

While fusion—the process of squeezing atomic nuclei together to mimic the power of the sun—has long been considered a "decades-away" technology, TAE claims its fifth-generation reactor design has significantly reduced complexity and cost. Industry analysts, however, remain cautious regarding the aggressive 2026 construction timeline, noting that utility-scale fusion has yet to be commercially proven.

The merger is expected to close in mid-2026, pending shareholder and regulatory approval. Upon completion, the combined company will manage a diversified portfolio including Truth Social, the Truth crypto division, and TAE's fusion energy and life sciences branches.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) are trading at $14.34, up 36.96 percent.