Terawulf And Fluidstack Announce Successful Pricing Of Project Financing For 168 MW HPC Compute Joint Venture

EASTON, Md., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF) (“TeraWulf” or the“Company”), a leading owner and operator of vertically integrated, low-carbon digital infrastructure, today announced the successful pricing of project-level financing for their previously disclosed 168 MW high-performance computing (HPC) joint venture at the Abernathy, Texas campus.

The financing supports the development of a next-generation, liquid-cooled AI data center delivering up to 240 MW of gross power capacity (168 MW of critical IT load) under a long-term hosting structure with investment-grade credit support. The financing benefits from long-term credit enhancement provided through Fluidstack's platform by a leading global hyperscale partner, materially strengthening the project's credit profile and supporting efficient capital formation.

Proceeds will be used to fund construction, establish required reserves, and complete delivery of the facility, which remains on track for commissioning in the second half of 2026.

A Scalable Partnership Positioned for Sustained HPC Demand

The Abernathy project reflects the continued evolution of the TeraWulf–Fluidstack partnership, built on repeatable site design, disciplined capital formation, and efficient delivery of large-scale AI infrastructure. Together, the parties bring deep experience across development, financing, construction, and operations – enabling rapid deployment of capacity at scale.

Demand for high-performance HPC compute continues to grow at a pace that requires multiple sourcing paths and diverse infrastructure partners. Fluidstack's platform serves a broad and expanding customer base, and capacity procurement is driven by a combination of time-to-market, total cost, reliability, and execution certainty. Within this environment, the Abernathy campus is positioned as a highly competitive solution given its scale, power availability, and advanced design.

In addition to the initial 168 MW phase, the joint venture retains the ability to expand capacity beyond the initial build, leveraging existing transmission, land, and development infrastructure to support incremental, high-density deployments as market demand continues to scale.

Early Leadership, Improving Economics

TeraWulf and Fluidstack have been early leaders in structuring and financing AI compute infrastructure, including executing one of the first large-scale transactions where the infrastructure owner funded the majority of development capital, establishing an early strategic relationship between the parties, and completing one of the first project financings of its kind in the AI colocation market.

As AI demand has accelerated and available capacity has tightened, market terms have continued to improve, particularly for owners with scalable sites and execution-ready platforms. The Company expects to deploy an incremental 250 MW – 500 MW of HPC capacity annually and has already secured more than 500 MW to date. With a substantial portion of its pipeline still available for contracting, the Company views the current market environment as increasingly favorable.

Leadership Commentary

“This financing represents another important step in scaling a platform that was designed from the outset to grow,” said Paul Prager, Chief Executive Officer of TeraWulf.“We focused early on building sites, relationships, and structures that could adapt as the AI market evolved. Today's environment validates that approach.”

“Fluidstack is pleased to build on its existing partnership with TeraWulf through this financing for our Abernathy project," said Gary Wu, CEO and Co-Founder of Fluidstack. "This partnership strengthens our shared ambition to shape and deliver more next-generation capacity in our next joint venture development."

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf develops, owns, and operates environmentally sustainable, industrial-scale data center infrastructure in the United States, purpose-built for high-performance computing (HPC) hosting and bitcoin mining. Led by a team of veteran energy infrastructure entrepreneurs, TeraWulf is committed to delivering scalable, low-carbon compute capacity for next-generation AI and HPC customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the"safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts.

