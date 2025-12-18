Los Angelesbased NZ Marketing Surpasses $6 Million In Annual Revenue By Redefining AI-Driven Lead Conversion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NZ Marketing, a Los Angeles–based growth and lead conversion company, announced today that it has surpassed $6 million in annual revenue, marking a major milestone in the company's rapid expansion within the local services industry.







Founded by Titto Manova, NZ Marketing has built a reputation for helping high-intent service businesses - including HVAC, roofing, plumbing, solar, and construction companies - dramatically increase lead response speed and conversion rates using proprietary AI technology and automation.

Unlike traditional marketing agencies focused solely on ad spend, NZ Marketing operates as a lead conversion infrastructure partner, combining paid media expertise with real-time AI engagement systems that respond to inbound leads in seconds - not hours.

“At scale, marketing isn't about more leads - it's about responding faster and converting better,” said Titto Manova, Founder of NZ Marketing.“We built NZ Marketing around that principle, and reaching $6 million in revenue validates that businesses are done wasting opportunities due to slow follow-ups.”

AI at the Core of Growth

A key driver behind NZ Marketing's growth is NZLeads, the company's proprietary AI-powered response and engagement platform. NZLeads automatically responds to incoming leads via call, SMS, and messaging platforms, ensuring businesses connect with prospects while intent is at its highest.

According to internal performance data, clients using NZLeads experience:

. Faster response times (often under 60 seconds)

. Higher booking and close rates

. Reduced dependence on manual follow-ups

This technology-first approach has helped NZ Marketing scale to hundreds of active clients across Los Angeles and other major U.S. markets.

Positioned for Continued Expansion

NZ Marketing is also recognized as a Yelp Platinum Advertising Partner, placing it among a select group of agencies with advanced expertise in Yelp-based lead generation and optimization.

Looking ahead, the company plans to:

. Expand enterprise and multi-location partnerships

. Further develop AI and automation capabilities within NZLeads

. Continue redefining how service businesses measure

ROI from digital marketing

“Our mission is simple,” Manova added.“We don't sell marketing. We build systems that turn demand into revenue.”

About NZ Marketing

Founded in Los Angeles, NZ Marketing is an AI-driven lead conversion and growth company specializing in high-intent local service industries. Through a combination of advertising strategy, automation, and proprietary AI technology, NZ Marketing helps businesses respond faster, convert more leads, and scale predictably.

