(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:29 PM EST - ZenaTech, Inc.: Provided an update on its previously announced Zena AI division Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Research and Development (R&D) Center and launches the opening planned for the first quarter of 2026. The Zena AI R&D center will support U.S. Department of War (DoW), DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), and federal agency requirements through the development of secure, defense-oriented artificial intelligence systems enhanced by quantum computing research. The facility will focus on mission-critical research areas including AI-driven decision-support systems, autonomous and semi-autonomous intelligence architectures, advanced sensor and data fusion, secure edge intelligence, and quantum-enhanced optimization and modeling.“Launching a Q1 2026 opening reflects the progress we are making toward building a dedicated, U.S.-based research hub aligned with national defense priorities while strengthening our capacity and skillsets needed for accelerated development of future-ready ZenaDrone solutions,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of ZenaTech.“The center is designed to support defense, intelligence, and federal agencies with high-assurance AI and emerging quantum-enabled capabilities developed within the United States.” ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading up 27 cents at $3.19.
