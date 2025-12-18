Bianca Bright Launches, Bringing 20+ Years Of Professional Whitening Innovation Directly To Consumers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUWANEE, GA, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bianca Bright, a new premium oral-care brand, announces its official launch, delivering advanced teeth-whitening technology directly to consumers for the first time. The founders of Bianca Bright are the same formulation experts who spent more than two decades creating whitening systems and daily oral-care products for GO SMiLE®, one of the most trusted and recognizable brands in the industry.

With the launch of the Bianca Bright brand, this experienced team now brings its proven, results-driven formulas straight to the public under its own name.

For over 20 years, the creators behind Bianca Bright were responsible for developing many of GO SMiLE's most successful whitening innovations, including fast-acting peroxide blends and convenient on-the-go tools that helped redefine cosmetic oral care.







Their work contributed to GO SMiLE's rise as a leader in the whitening space, shaping consumer expectations for speed, ease of use, and visible results. By launching Bianca Bright, the team transitions from behind-the-scenes formulation experts to a consumer-facing brand, focused on natural ingredients for teeth whitening. Their manufacturing experience and connections give them end-to-end control over its product development and quality standards.

Bianca Bright enters the market with a complete line of whitening and oral-care solutions designed to deliver professional-level performance without the need for a dental appointment.

The brand's formulations focus on delivering noticeable results while supporting enamel health and minimizing sensitivity. This approach reflects a long history of working closely with dental professionals, research partners, and large-scale retail brands to create whitening products that are both effective and gentle.

The Bianca Bright product lineup includes advanced LED whitening systems, whitening gel, daily oral-care essentials, and portable whitening tools suited for busy lifestyles. Each item is developed using proven ingredients, clean formulations, and decades of laboratory experience.

The brand aims to bridge the gap between professional whitening treatments and accessible, at-home options by offering science-backed solutions that meet the needs of modern consumers.

The launch of Bianca Bright also represents a shift toward greater transparency in the whitening industry. Because the founders are now offering products under their own label, consumers are able to purchase directly from the people who originally designed these formulations. This eliminates the distance between product creators and end users, offering clearer communication, improved education, and better access to the technology that has driven whitening innovation for more than two decades.

As part of this push for transparency, Bianca Bright has developed a new, naturally-focused, product line. These products seek to support the health-conscious individual in their teeth whitening goals without the harsher chemicals used by some of the other products on the market.

At the center of Bianca Bright's mission is the belief that a brighter smile should be both achievable and safe. The brand emphasizes comfort, ease of use, and long-term oral wellness alongside whitening performance. Its formulations are designed to strengthen enamel, freshen breath, and support healthier daily habits while producing visible improvements in shade and brightness.

To support its launch, Bianca Bright has introduced a modern, intuitive online shopping experience at Products are also available for purchased on their TikTok shop.





Visitors can explore product details, learn about the science behind the formulas, and access guidance on how to use each item effectively. The company plans to expand its offerings with additional whitening kits and complementary oral-care innovations built on the same foundation of expertise that guided its work for GO SMiLE.

###

For more information about Bianca Bright, contact the company here:

Bianca Bright

Laura Frends

888-443-8098

...

3245 Peachtree Parkway Suite D223,

Suwanee Georgia 30024

CONTACT: Laura Frends