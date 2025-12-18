Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Banks Stung With Chf237m Rates Rigging Fine

Swiss Banks Stung With Chf237m Rates Rigging Fine


2025-12-18 02:11:13
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Twenty Swiss banks have been fined CHF237.5 million by the Competition Commission (ComCo) after a long-running investigation into collusion on the financial market. This content was published on December 18, 2025 - 09:53 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Weko schliesst jahrelange Untersuchung gegen Banken ab Original Read more: Weko schliesst jahrelange Untersuchung gegen Bank

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In total, ComCo investigated agreements on the financial market in nine separate proceedings over a period of more than ten years. The investigations focussed on the business areas of interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange and precious metals trading.

+ From banker, to fugitive, to redemption: trader describes 'Kafkaesque' ordeal

Individual traders from competing banks had entered into more than 20 separate, independent agreements between 2005 and 2013.

They would have exchanged sensitive information about their business and strategies via company chat rooms, instant messaging services or by telephone, ComCo said.

Between 2016 and 2024, ComCo has now negotiated a total of 35 amicable settlements in four out of five proceedings on interest rate derivatives and three proceedings on currency exchange rates.

The costs of the proceedings totalled CHF5.33 million.

What is your opinion? Join the debate:

External Content More More UBS fined for Libor rigging, traders charged

This content was published on Dec 20, 2012 On a black day for Switzerland's biggest bank, UBS announced on Wednesday its branch in Japan had entered a plea to one count of wire fraud relating to the manipulation of benchmark interest rates, including the Yen Libor. The Libor interest rate, short for London interbank offered rate, is used to price financial contracts around...

Read more: UBS fined for Libor rigging, traders ch

Adapted from German by DeepL/mga

MENAFN18122025000210011054ID1110499629



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search