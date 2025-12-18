Retail Digital Transformation Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The Retail Digital Transformation market is dominated by a mix of global technology leaders and regional specialists. Companies are focusing on omnichannel integration, AI-driven customer insights, and supply chain optimization to enhance market presence and drive operational efficiency. Investments in e-commerce platforms, personalized experiences, and data-driven decision-making are key strategies to capture consumer attention and ensure competitive advantage. Understanding the competitive landscape, technological adoption, and evolving consumer expectations is critical for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities and strategic partnerships.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Retail Digital Transformation Market?

According to our research, Amazon Inc. led global sales in 2023 with a 1% market share. The Amazon Web Services (AWS) division of the company partially involved in the retail digital transformation market, provides sales related to various other service offerings, which are recognized as or when those services are performed.

The Other division of the company partially involved in the retail digital transformation market, provides sales related to various other service offerings, which are recognized as or when those services are performed.

How Concentrated Is the Retail Digital Transformation Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 5% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry's broad scope and rapidly evolving technology landscape, which allows numerous competitors to operate across different segments of retail digital transformation. Leading vendors such as Amazon, Inc., Alphabet Inc., IBM, SAP SE, and Oracle Corporation hold market share through innovative digital solutions, consulting services, and cloud-based platforms, while smaller firms focus on niche offerings and regional markets. As retailers increasingly invest in AI, analytics, and omnichannel solutions, consolidation, partnerships, and platform integrations are expected to gradually strengthen the position of major players.

Leading companies include:

oAmazon Inc. (1%)

oAlphabet Inc. (1%)

oInternational Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (1%)

oSAP SE (0.5%)

oOracle Corporation (0.5%)

oAccenture plc (0.5%)

oCapgemini SE (0.4%)

oTata Consultancy Services Ltd. (0.4%)

oWipro Ltd. (0.4%)

oMicrosoft Corporation (0.4%)

Request a free sample of the Retail Digital Transformation Market report:



Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: Softchoice Corporation, Informatica LLC, Capgemini SE, Syniti, Cantaloupe, Salesforce, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Accenture plc, Oracle Corporation, Infosys Limited, Adobe Inc., Banco Santander, Retalon, Thinkmax, Displaydata Ltd, SID Global Solutions and Showcase are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: Aforza Inc., Digital China Group Co., Ltd., LTIMindtree, Hitachi, Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Shinsegae Group, JD, Inc., Tencent Holdings Limited, Pinduoduo Inc., Suning Co., Ltd., Reliance Retail Limited, Tata Digital Limited, Rakuten Group, Inc., SoftBank Group Corp., Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd., Mercari, Inc., Coupang, Inc., Naver Corporation and Lotte Group are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: JMA Wireless, Zalando SE, Ocado Group plc, Tesco PLC, Carrefour Group, J Sainsbury plc, MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group GmbH, Panasonic Connect Europe and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: Phos Energy, Ingenico Group, JMA Wireless, X5 Retail Group N.V., Magnit, Lenta Ltd., Biedronka (Jeronimo Martins Polska S.A.), Carrefour Polska Sp. z o.o., Tesco Stores CR a.s., Albert Ceská republika, Tesco Hungary Zrt., SPAR, Zabka Group and Auchan are leading companies in this region.

South America: Mercado Libre, Inc., Rappi, Capgemini SE, Loghaus Comércio de Artigos do Vestuário Ltda, Liberty Latin America Ltd., Edstellar Solutions Pvt Ltd, Tezo Digital Private Limited, Numak Technology Development Corporation, Vantiva S.A., Quartr, Trax Retail and Flevy are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

.Enhancing retail operations with AI-driven store management solutions is transforming the industry through the development of technologically advanced solutions.

.Example: Cognizant ServiceNow Stores 360 (January 2025) assigns unique identities to streamline store operations, enhance employee productivity.

.This innovative solution enhances frontline employee productivity and customer interactions while enabling retailers to adopt and prioritize key functionalities based on business needs through its three sub-offerings.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

.Launching personalized omnichannel experiences to improve customer engagement and loyalty

.Enhancing data analytics capabilities to drive targeted marketing and operational efficiency

.Focusing on mobile commerce and contactless payment solutions to streamline customer transactions

.Leveraging AI-driven inventory and supply chain management for real-time demand forecasting

Access the detailed Retail Digital Transformation Market report here:



The Business Research Company ( ) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email:...

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: "