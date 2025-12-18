54% STRIDE (LRN) CRASH: Hagens Berman Scrutinizing Stride (LRN) Over Alleged“Ghost Students” Fraud And Concealed Tech Failure

The Alleged Dual Fraud: Claimed "Ghost Student" Scheme and Platform Upgrade Failure

The litigation focuses on how two distinct, undisclosed operational failures corrected the market's misperception of Stride's true financial health.

1. The Alleged Enrollment Fraud & Compliance Risk:



The Claim: The company allegedly utilized unlawful business practices, including retaining “Ghost Students” (students who never officially started or were absent for extended periods) to artificially inflate enrollment metrics and profit margins.

Financial Impact: The initial disclosure that partially revealed these undisclosed facts led to an 11% stock drop.

2. The Alleged Concealed Technology Catastrophe:



The Claim: Stride allegedly failed to disclose severe, known issues with a critical platform upgrade implemented over the summer, which blocked access for an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 enrolled students, stifling growth and requiring costly remediation.

Financial Impact: The alleged revelation of this operational failure forced the company to forecast a dramatically slowed sales growth of only 5% (down from its historical 19%), and triggered the single-day 54% stock crash.

3. Alleged Recoverable Damages and the Defined Class:



The complaint seeks to recover losses for investors who purchased LRN securities during the Class Period (October 22, 2024 – October 28, 2025), seeking to hold Stride and certain of its key executives accountable for the alleged misrepresentations regarding core business metrics and operational stability.

The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is January 12, 2026.

