Beacon Hill Financial Expands To Tampa, Florida
The Tampa office will be led by Jeff Innis, Division Director, who brings extensive experience in finance and accounting recruitment. Innis will focus on building a team dedicated to relationship-driven solutions for clients and candidates.
“Helping people and organizations succeed through meaningful connections is the most rewarding part of staffing,” said Innis.“I'm excited to bring Beacon Hill's reputation for excellence to Tampa and build a team that reflects our values of trust, transparency, and partnership.”
This move complements Beacon Hill's existing Tampa presence through Beacon Hill Technologies, offering integrated staffing and consulting services across finance, accounting and technology.
