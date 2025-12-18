Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc.


2025-12-18 10:07:01
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:24 AM EST - Turnium Technology Group Inc.: Announced a global commercialization partnership with Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound and outbound telephone call management. This major milestone follows Turnium's previously announced strategic alliance with Syntheia AI, marking the transition from collaboration to revenue-generating commercialization. The platform will be made available to Turnium's channel partners as a value-added solution designed to enhance business communications, customer engagement, and operational efficiency. Turnium Technology Group Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.09.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN18122025000212011056ID1110498804



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search