(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:24 AM EST - Turnium Technology Group Inc.: Announced a global commercialization partnership with Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound and outbound telephone call management. This major milestone follows Turnium's previously announced strategic alliance with Syntheia AI, marking the transition from collaboration to revenue-generating commercialization. The platform will be made available to Turnium's channel partners as a value-added solution designed to enhance business communications, customer engagement, and operational efficiency. Turnium Technology Group Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.09.
