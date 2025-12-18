Michigan License Restoration Attorney Paul J. Tafelski Discusses License Restoration For CDL Holders

In Michigan, the loss of a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) can instantly disrupt the lives of thousands of commercial drivers who rely on their license for their livelihood. Michigan license restoration attorney Paul J. Tafelski of Michigan Defense Law ( ) is discussing how CDL holders understand what steps they must take to restore their driving privileges and get back to work as quickly and legally as possible.

When a CDL is suspended, it's more than just a legal setback; it's a direct hit to a driver's income and employment. For many, their CDL isn't just a credential; it's their livelihood. According to Michigan license restoration attorney Paul J. Tafelski, "License restoration plays a major role in moving forward. It's not just about legal requirements, it's about protecting the future." Tafelski and his team at Michigan Defense Law are committed to helping drivers take back control of their lives by guiding them through the state's challenging restoration process.

Commercial drivers often face suspension or disqualification due to offenses like DUI, refusal to take a chemical test, or operating a vehicle while disqualified. As a Michigan license restoration attorney, Paul J. Tafelski understands how each violation affects not only a person's commercial license but also their regular driver's license. Any issue with a standard driver's license, even for a violation in a personal vehicle, can have immediate consequences on a CDL. Tafelski emphasizes the need for clarity at every step, stating that knowing exactly why the suspension occurred and for how long it will last is critical.

Understanding the difference between a disqualification and a suspension is essential. A suspension is usually temporary and linked to less serious issues, whereas a disqualification can be the result of more serious or repeated offenses. Either situation creates barriers for CDL holders who need to get back on the road. Tafelski, serving as a Michigan license restoration attorney, helps clients untangle these legal distinctions so they can take the right actions toward reinstatement.

One of the most crucial steps in the restoration process is attending a hearing with the Michigan Office of Hearings and Administrative Oversight (OHAO). Here, the driver must present evidence to show they are safe and responsible behind the wheel. Michigan license restoration attorney Paul J. Tafelski assists drivers in preparing for these hearings, gathering necessary documents such as substance use evaluations, 12-panel drug screens, letters of support, and attendance records from sobriety programs. These items help build a case that supports a driver's readiness to return to the road.

Restoration isn't guaranteed, and outcomes vary. Most drivers are granted restricted licenses first, which come with limitations and requirements like the installation of an ignition interlock device (IID). For CDL holders, this presents a unique challenge since many commercial vehicles cannot accommodate an IID. Tafelski works with clients to map out realistic timelines and next steps so they can work toward full restoration.

Even if the OHAO hearing results in a denial, there are still paths forward. A driver can appeal to the Circuit Court or reapply after a waiting period. Tafelski ensures clients understand both the appeal process and what can be done in the meantime to strengthen their next application.

Paul J. Tafelski also notes that CDL holders with endorsements, such as Hazmat or School Bus qualifications, face additional hurdles. Reinstating these endorsements involves background checks, added testing, and, in some cases, federal security clearance. This makes early planning and preparation even more important. Tafelski's legal guidance covers these extra layers, providing a clear strategy tailored to the type of license and endorsements held by the driver.

Once a restoration is granted, either fully or with restrictions, drivers must take final steps through the Michigan Secretary of State to reissue their CDL. This includes gathering documentation, paying fees, and sometimes retesting. Tafelski reminds clients to stay organized and communicate with their employer, especially since Michigan law requires notification of any license suspension or reinstatement within 24 hours.

The long-term success of a restored CDL depends on the driver's ability to maintain a clean record. Michigan's point system allows for suspension if 12 points accumulate over two years, making it vital that restored drivers remain cautious and compliant on the road. Tafelski urges drivers to think of restoration as more than a one-time event; it's a commitment to long-term safe driving practices.

Regaining a CDL is a major milestone, but for many drivers, it marks the beginning of a larger journey, rebuilding their careers, restoring trust with employers, and protecting their future. Paul J. Tafelski, as a Michigan license restoration attorney, provides more than legal representation; he provides structure, information, and clear direction for drivers looking to get back on track.

Commercial drivers in Michigan dealing with a CDL suspension have this time to act. The path forward begins with understanding their rights, obligations, and options. Paul J. Tafelski at Michigan Defense Law can help navigate each step of the restoration process with clarity and purpose. Don't let a suspension put a career on hold. Take the first step today to restore license and livelihood.

About Michigan Defense Law:

Michigan Defense Law is a legal practice focused on criminal defense and license restoration matters in the state of Michigan. Led by attorney Paul J. Tafelski, the firm provides guidance and support to individuals facing legal challenges that affect their ability to work, drive, and live freely. With a strong focus on protecting clients' rights and helping them move forward, Michigan Defense Law serves clients across the state.

